Talented actress Fella Makafui took her fans down memory lane with an old video of her time in senior high school

The old student of Kpando Senior High School shared a short clip of herself displaying her catwalk skills during a talent show

Many people were amazed by her growth and consistency in the beauty industry

Ghanaian entrepreneur and actress Fella Makafui showed her incredible growth through an old video of her humble beginnings in Kpando Senior High School.

Although she looked scrawny in the old footage, there wasn't much different from her current looks, especially her curvy figure.

The mother and wife commanded the room with her presence and dedication to her walk.

Fella Makafui wore a vested long-sleeved top over a short skirt made from the same African-print fabric in the footage.

Today, Fella Makafui is one of Ghana's recognised beauty entrepreneurs and influencers.

She captioned the video, "Don't give up on your dreams But this pose dier eeii.

Watch the throwback video below:

Peeps react to Fella Makafui's modelling stint in school

The comment section was filled with kind words for the actress. Some people applauded Fella for her remarkable growth and success.

Sonia Egbenu commented:

You have to do it for us again ooo, same pose.

NhaNha Amha Queenie commented:

Kyer3s3 gyimie nu de3, not today oo eii .

@AmaBeauty23 commented:

Na whom where she given the kiss tho ei

Queen Classy commented:

The young shall grow indeed

Fella Makafui discloses Shatta Wale saved her from taking her own life

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Shatta Wale saved her life after a tough time.

Fella Makafui revealed that she went into depression after rumours started flying around that she had been featured in an alleged leaked tape.

According to the actress, she was so worried that the episode affected her mental health. She added that she didn't want to be alive again at some point.

But Shatta Wale stepped in and talked her out of it. She said he counselled her and stayed connected until she was herself again.

