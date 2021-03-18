• A throwback video of Delay and Afia Schwarzenegger acting together has surfaced on the internet

• That episode featured actress Beverly Afaglo who shared the video on her Instagram page

• Afaglo wished Delay would bring back the series as some fans have also suggested same

• Afia and Delay currently do not see eye to eye since a fight broke out between them after Delay made Afia popular

• In one of their social media banters, Afia called Delay a barren woman

A throwback video of the formerly popular Ghanaian series, Afia Schwarzenegger, produced by Delay, has dropped on the internet.

The episode making rounds featured Afia Schwar, Beverly Afaglo, and Delay herself.

In the video, Afaglo had supposedly picked up Afia Schwar from the airport and took her to her home for a stay.

Afia, upon seeing the home, boasted that she had an equally nicer one abroad, where she claimed she stayed.

Afia Schwar got her name from the series she featured in years ago, and this got the name stuck with Ghanaians many years after the series ceased to air on television.

Also, it is worth noting that it was through this series that Delay made Afia popular.

Fans have reacted to the video, as well as Afaglo herself asking Delay to bring back the series if possible.

beverly_afaglo: “#tbt .... Major throwback Featuring @queenafiaschwarzenegger @delayghana

Boss lady @delayghana thank u for this opportunity years ago. It was fun working with u. Let's do it again eh anaaa wose mink) heblews.”

See more reactions:

jennytbiney: “I remember this paa.”

achiaa40: “ infact Delay needs to do this series again paaa.”

glory_achia: “It’s the wigs for me I miss this series.”

maslar_bae: “I can’t stop laughing eeee oh @delayghana nor nor.”

ohenebha_the_model: “LOL that’s nice.”

adiapenah: “The wigs.”

nana_ama_black: “Eeii this series.”

Scorpion had advice for Afia.

scorpion5366: “My baby Afia fought with everyone around her, she got a nice career but she has substituted it with insults, Now that she has started selling Water to the public, I hope she changes her attitude because Water is life, she can't be selling Water and continue her insults on people, nobody will patronize her water business:: Afia, you can make your jokes and your teasing, but not insults, even some jokes are very expensive and you must remember that also ::: Good luck Afia, still more Love.”

Meanwhile, Afia and Delay are not on talking terms after their social media fight years ago.

Afia accused Delay of many things, including that Delay used her as a housemaid.

She also called Delay a barren woman who cannot boast of any child.

