Dr Osman Ruhaimatu, an old student of St. Louis Senior High School says her chemistry teacher was responsible for changing her life to become the doctor she is now

The doctor who works at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua indicated she was a bad student but rose to the top of her class with the help of the teacher

He is called Mr Michael Ray Simpson and was introduced to Dr Osman's class when she was in SHS 1

A young medical doctor in Ghana named Ruhaimatu Osman has indicated that she was a bad student back in senior high school, far away from the medical profession until the timely intervention of her teacher.

In a post by US Embassy Ghana, it is indicated that Dr Ruhaimatu Osman, an alumnus of St. Louis Senior High School, works at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua

According to the young doctor, in her first year of senior high school, the said teacher, Mr Michael Ray Simpson, was introduced to her class as the chemistry teacher.

He was a Peace Corps volunteer who had been posted to Ruhaimatu's school, and with his training, he was able to bring academics out of its written pages and made them real.

Dr Osman further indicated that the chemistry teacher went the extra mile to push her to perform better and this made her rise to the top of her class.

"He encouraged me to learn so hard and push for my dreams. So from a bad student in class, his encouragement made an impact and I became among the best in my class," she said.

"He told me I could make it when I didn't see a possibility. He believed in me when I didn't even believe in myself. I did so well in my final exams and entered medical school. Even with that he would at every point in time want to know my progress in life."

Photos of Ghanaian doctor Osman Ruhaimatu Credit: US Embassy Ghana

Source: Facebook

