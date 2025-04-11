An elderly woman based abroad has voiced her frustrations after some detractors blasted Adwepanhene's wife

The late blogger's wife has been at the receiving end of several harsh comments about her sad situation after being a "stay-at-home wife" throughout her marriage

The woman shared her experience and sent out a message about why the criticisms are needless and unfair

Adwenpahene, a Ghanaian blogger based in Germany who recently passed away was survived by his wife, Becky, and five kids.

The controversial blogger's death,which gained steam online on April 7, 2025, has become a hot topic on social media.

While alive, Adwenpahene was at loggerheads with several top personalities, including Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Agradaa.

He also feuded with controversial US-based content creator Twene Jonas and Ajagurajah, who reportedly laid curses on him.

A huge part of the conversations trailing the late blogger's death hovers around the effect of the curses against Adwenpahene and the survival of his bereaved family.

Becky, who has also begun to dabble in content creation, was reportedly a stay-at-home wife catering to the needs of her five children.

The daunting task of taking care of the five children without Adwenpahene and a stable job to rely on has generated a frenzy online.

Many couldn't help but criticise Becky for not carrying her weight as a supportive woman in the late Adwenpahene's household.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, an elderly woman based abroad sought to defend Adwepahene's bereaved wife, whose youngest child is about a year old.

She established that mothering children is not easy, especially abroad, which is unlike Ghana where you can count on family members to help raise kids.

The elderly woman strongly warned the people advancing those criticisms to be mindful of their words and their potential impact on Becky in these trying times.

She also used her experience to rubbish the criticism against Becky, saying:

"When I had my seven kids and lost one, this man never made me work. He told me to stay home and watch the kids. Becky doing that doesn't make her lazy. None of my children drank infant milk."

"They were all naturally breastfed by me because I had time for them. When calling Becky a lazy coon and telling her to go look for a job, we need to remember that she has a toddler."

"You're heaping fire on her head. You want her to harm herself and leave her kids in this world as orphans. God won't let that happen."

Adwenpahene gives his properties out

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about an old video of Adwenpahene celebrating his wife, Becky's birthday.

In the video, the late blogger handed over what he claimed to be his property documents in Ghana to his wife.

He mentioned that he had houses in Accra and Sunyani, which he entrusted to his wife and five children because he wouldn't want them to suffer in the world.

