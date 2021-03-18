Shatta Wale’s son, Majesty, is seen in a new video feeding his mother

The two appear to have gone on vacation when they ate bananas together

Majesty first bit his part and then fed his mother, and did so until the banana finished

Fans have praised mother and son

A video of Shatta Wale’s son, Majesty, feeding his mother has warmed the hearts of Ghanaians.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, Majesty and his mom appear to have gone on a vacation, where they ate the bananas together.

He is seen first biting his part of the fruit before feeding Michy. That is what the mother and son did until the banana finished.

A collage of Majesty and his parents. Photo credit: @michygh @shattawalenima/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Reaction

The video has attracted some responses from fans.

Runtown, for instance, called Majesty a future dancehall king:

runtown13: “Dope michy majesty future dancehall king.”

Perpetual admired the motherly love between Michy and Majesty:

twumasipepertual: “Woooooow you have a real motherly love michy.”

Efya admired Majesty, and said “he is so cute”:

efya_boahemaah: “He is so cute.”

There were more comments from fans:

bernardwahab03: “Beautiful.”

keywords.__: “Moda and son.”

tillybaby12: “Wow.”

kiaani_gh: “Beautiful.”

shatta_tina: “I love you guys ooo.”

Social media activities

Meanwhile, Majesty was in the news recently following his Valentine’s Day show for his mother.

The little boy took his mother out on the day, but he could not pay for the meal they enjoyed because he had left his susu box at home.

The little boy also stunned fans with a video of him playing the piano while his mother sang.

In another report, Majesty was seen speaking in a video with an accent like an American-raised kid.

Ghanaians were full of praise for Michy, who has been raising the boy as a single parent since she broke up with Shatta Wale about two years ago.

Michy had earlier said that her youthful days with Shatta Wale were wasted.

Shatta Wale responded to her comments and said he had taken it in good faith while listing the big things he did for Michy.

Source: Yen.com.gh