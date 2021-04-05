- Kidi has indicated that the hard work he has put in deserves to be recognized and awarded

- According to him, he deserves to win the biggest award at the upcoming VGMAs

- Kidi together with record label mate Kuami Eugene bagged 9 nominations each ahead of the night of music and awards

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Kidi, known in real life as Dennis Nana Dwamena has indicated that he deserves the Artiste of the Year award at the 2021 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

According to the 'Sugar' hitmaker, even though other artistes did well in the year under review, he believes that his works stand out.

The newly crowned 3music Awards 'Artiste of the Year' predicted his win at both awards while speaking in an interview with Doreen Avio.

I deserve to be crowned "Artiste Of The Year" at this year's VGMAs - KiDi

Source: Original

He added that reigning VGMA 'Artiste of the Year', Kuami Eugene also worked hard but his (KiDi) exploits come second to none.

Kidi admitted that he was proud of Kuami for working very hard and touted him as one of the most talented artistes in this generation.

He patted some artistes like Medikal, Joey B, Fameye, Mr. Drew on the back for also putting in the works.

"I have seen the social media arguments. There was a time Medikal and I were trending because of that. When I see these things I laugh, the fans, they always have their opinion. I’m glad because the year under review, the job is there, the works speaks for itself. Enjoyment came, Covid shut it down but the “Enjoyment” didnt shut down, it kept going.

Kidi touched on his other projects like The Blue EP, “Say Cheese”, and his link-up with Teddy Riley.

Kidi also noted that he had six songs in the top 100, and had two of his songs rotating in the numbers 1 and 2 spots.

Meanwhile, reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, Eugene Marfo famed as Kuami Eugene has spoken about why he cannot get either a tattoo or piercing for now.

While speaking in an interview, the Walahi singer indicated that his mother is the reason he may never be able to get piercings or a tattoo.

He revealed that his mother was very particular about his appearance and her values were not going to allow her watch him get a tattoo or piercing.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen