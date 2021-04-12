- Veteran singer Blind Messiah has spoken about how life is rough and tough for him and his family recently

- According to him, he no more gets invites to churches because of COVID-19 and has rendered him jobless

- He said his wife was however holding their family down in the meantime

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician, Mike Awotwe Quainoo, famed as Blind Messiah, has opened up about how life is currently tough for him and his family.

While speaking in an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Blind Messiah stated that he was now jobless and this has made it difficult for him to cater for his family.

According to the Di Masem Mame singer, due to his joblessness, he sometimes had to call on some people to help him financially before he can put food on the table for his family.

The father of three went on to add that the financial constraint he was facing was making it even difficult for his children to go to school.

He added that prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, he used to get a lot of invites to perform at churches where he sometimes gets paid for the ministration but things have changed now.

Mr Quainoo however said his loving wife was currently standing in the gap for their family and was trying her best to take up a number of responsibilities.

The singer also thanked the owners of his kids' school for allowing them to attend the school for free for many years.

He was however open to donations from benevolent associations, organizations, and individuals who wanted to support him financially.

