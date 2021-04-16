Reports of crimes being committed, particularly by young people have increased in recent days and weeks, forcing conversations around it on social media

Two months ago, news broke that a 10-year-old boy called Ishmael at Kasoa was murdered in cold blood by two teenagers for money rituals.

Also, just last week, a group of armed men attacked a bullion van that was on a daily collection at Adedenkpo Timber Market in James Town near Korle-Bu.

The attack led to the death of a young police officer, Emmanuel Osei, who was escorting the bullion van.

YEN.com.gh's Philip Abutiate was at Madina Zongo Junction seeking opinions from the general public on what could be the reason for the increased rate of crimes.

The findings were seven which are listed below:

1. Increased hardships

It was mentioned that the current state of affairs in the country makes life really hard, forcing many people to seek survival through all kinds of means.

2. Bad leadership

Three persons mentioned that the country is not being managed appropriately by the leaders as they all think of only themselves with no regard for the welfare of the masses.

3. Lack of fear of God

It was indicated that most young people do not care about God and his rules anymore, which makes them do anything at all no matter how sinful it may be.

4. Outrageous frivolous desires

One person stated that a lot of young people aspire for wealth above all other things and they want to go every length to get it quickly.

5. Signs of the end time

It was also said that the recent upsurge of crime is simply a sign of the end-time which the Bible states.

6. Programmes on TV regarding quick money means

Some of the interviewees categorically pointed to the numerous quick rich schemes advertised on several media stations as a major cause of the crimes.

7. The use of drugs

According to one person, young people are using drugs and it makes them commit crimes that they normally would not do in their right senses.

However, responding to a question on the recent increase in incidents of crime and its associated insecurities, Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman said the notion of existent insecurity deviates from reality.

On JoyNews’ Newsfile last Saturday, June 19, 2021, Mrs Abayie-Buckman intimated that the supposed sense of insecurity rather results from an abuse of privilege offered through the media, by key personalities who take every opportunity to spread fear and panic in the country.

Meanwhile, Criminologist and Crime Researcher, Dr Jones Opoku Ware has said that there has been an evolution in patterns of violent crimes especially robbery in the country.

Mr Opoku Ware, in an interview on the PM Express, said initially most of these robberies happened at homes but now they are happening on the streets in broad daylight.

According to him, the robbers have taken to the streets because they have discovered that there is where people tend to be more vulnerable.

