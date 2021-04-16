Young boy from Kantamanto displays extreme creativity in shirt-painting

A video that is fast going viral shows a young boy from Kantamanto displaying his talent and creativity

The gentleman was able to design a plain white shirt colourfully within the space of 2 minutes in the media file

One of the many comments the footage generated on social media indicated that people like the young man must be priorities for any government

A talented young man from Kantamanto whose name is not disclosed has displayed his creativity in a video that is gathering numerous reactions on social media.

The media file sighted by YEN.com.gh on the personal Twitter handle of Isaac Lance Anning showed the boy creating a colourful painting within two minutes.

Also in the video, there were lots of other different designs that the young man and his group had already created, waiting on the sun to hit them dry.

See the breathtaking video below:

@ahofe_ephya who appears to be an art student indicated that:

Wooow...I have get techniques for my tie-dye assignment

@a_asenso described what the creativity displayed in the video truly means

This shows the potential. If only we had easy access to a system that promotes the development of such potentials.

@DavidCommey8 used the opportunity to criticize government policies.

"Instead of building stuff to help young talents like this. They want to build demma mother cathedral and awards house. Useless leaders with misplaced priorities."

How it started vs how it's going

In an equally interesting report, a beautiful Ghanaian lady has joined the 'how it started vs how it's going' trend on Twitter with an amazing post that has gotten thousands of people flabbergasted.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on her personal handle @naa_mayaa, the lady shared a childhood photo of herself acting in a play as a nurse back in the day.

In another picture attached, she was seen dressed in her nursing uniform which indicates that she fulfilled that role she played in the drama when she was only a small girl.

