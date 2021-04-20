• Jackie Appiah is known as one of Ghana’s fashion queens

• She looks stunning in her soldier outfit as if she was one of our noble uniformed ladies

• Jackie got fans hailing her for her fashion sense

Jackie Appiah has stunned fans with a photo dressed like a soldier in the Ghana Army.

She is seen dressed in full soldier regalia as if she was ready to command her team on the field.

Jackie’s gorgeous smile was not lost as she stunned fans with her infectious smile, revealing her beautiful white teeth.

A collage of the beautiful Jackie Appiah. Photo credit: @jackieappiah/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Reaction

The photo has garnered massive reactions from both Ghanaian and Nigerian fans of Jackie, especially, her colleague actresses.

Osebo, for instance, called Jackie a very decent woman:

osebo_thezaraman: "so decent."

Nigerian actress, Calista, rained praises on Jackie:

calistaokoronkwo: "One and only lady Jay."

Uche also called her beautiful soldier girl:

ucheogbodo: "Soldier girl."

Chinenye also called her most beautiful:

chinenyennebe: "Most beautiful."

Kobi Rana sang a whole song for Jackie:

kobirana: "(Singing) Ade3 a m'ani ndaso, mensa aka aaaa... (Taking screenshot) Adwoa soldier! Adwoa Terminator! Kill us. Chew us. We are your Ramadan cow."

There were also comments from fans.

Ahmarfo, for instance, wrote that Jackie is the real celebrity in Ghana:

nahenekorahmarfo: “This is who we call celebrity nny3 yaanom who go naked afei if we catch you aaaa then some fools will be signing petition to disturb the already disturbed president.”

Jonas called her swag queen:

welagajonas: “Swag Queen.”

Airpod and Trixies both called Jackie beautiful:

airpodgh: “Beautiful.”

trixies_baloons_and_backdrops: “Beautiful.”

Afric and Birthday packages also hailed Jackie:

mis_afric: “Mummy fr life.”

birthday.packages.gh: “Canadian Ghanaian born Jackie.”

Source: Yen.com.gh