Kumawood actress, Matilda Asare, has slammed the #fixthecountry protestors, claiming that everything is working well in Ghana and that there is no problem.

Speaking on the United Showbiz programme monitored by YEN.com.gh, Asare said she wonders what exactly those protestors want the government to fix because everything is on the right course in Ghana.

According to her, till now, the protestors have not identified what exact things need to be fixed but have generalised the issue.

A collage of Matilda Asare and Akufo-Addo.

Source: Instagram

She explained that the laws of Ghana are working so that if someone commits murder, he or she faces the law. Therefore, what again needs to be fixed, Matilda queried.

When prompted by the host of the show, Nana Ama McBrown, that Ghanaians are complaining about the erratic power supply, Matilda retorted and said the power does not go off for four years.

Her comments have triggered massive response with many people criticicing her.

Nana Akua, for instance, said even things are still being fixed in America, stressing that the actress cannot speak the truth because of small money:

nanaakuaq: “Nonsense.. even in America they are still fixing things.. how can u say there's nothing to be fixed in Ghana..?? Bcs of politics and small money some of you will chop ,u can't even say the truth smh.”

Vhernyse said there is nothing wrong with what Matilda said:

vhernyse: "What is wrong with what she said? it is her opinion, the fact that you don’t agree with her does not mean she is wrong, so if you don’t agree with her just state yours and stop being disrespectful.smh."

Eliblinks wrote that the actress lacks wisdom:

eliblinks: "For the lack of knowledge, my people perish. Wisdom is not a common thing."

Aagainst wrote that the actress campaigned for the government and so she cannot criticised it:

aggainst1: "She campaigned for NPP so I guess she was given a contract so she's enjoying that's why she sees no problem in the country."

Meanwhile, protestors of the #fixthecountry campaign would now resort to a virtual demonstration.

The protest would take place on Sunday, May 9, 2021, with new instructions given out.

Source: Yen.com.gh