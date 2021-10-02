YEN.com.gh's recent publication on a choice a former Ghana's Most Beautiful Queen made appears to have caused a stir on social media

Emefa Akosua Adeti chose money over heaven and got many reacting

Some netizens agreed with her, but others seemed surprised by her choice

A recent publication by YEN.com.gh shared that Emefa Akosua Adeti, the co-host of Prime Morning on Joy Prime Channel and a past queen of Ghana's Most beautiful Queen, chose money over heaven upon being asked.

The beautiful young lady explained that she would take money because when her mom died, she was told the mother was in heaven but to date, nothing has proven that to be true.

Emefa said she would rather deal with what she has and can feel, which is money.

Many React as Past Ghana's Most Beautiful Queen Chooses Money over Heaven Photo credit: @kennyville_experience/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Netizens who saw the publication seemed to have mixed feelings about it.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Over 2000 of them hit the comments section to leave their opinions.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of them below;

From Kwame Gati:

You made the right choice my dear. There is no heaven anywhere. Only lazy minded people who refused to use the brain think there is somewhere in the sky made of gold they going to walk on. Is so funny

Edinam Bansah commented:

Those of you insulting her, that's how that day u will be at the gate begging angel Gabriel wen I n Emefa will enter heaven with convoy, deputy Jesuses ayekoooo.

Goddred Appiah replied:

Upon the sermons the pastors have been given, there people who still doesn't believe heaven exit. And insults doesn't convince such people but advise.

Peter Addo wrote:

She has chosen a correct answer because an unbeliever will not have any part in heaven in the first place so why are you guys attacking her.. Until she knows what heaven is all about and the reality she certainly cannot choose heaven..

From Adomako State Man:

After death there is judgment, so Lazarus couldn't tell his family what he witnessed when he died after Jesus rose him?? No account was written down?? Those are the people who can objectively say there is heaven... This story ankasa no dey balance

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Joy Prime's Emefa Akosua Adeti, has recently made a choice that appears to have taken many by surprise.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had the former Ghana's Most beautiful Queen giving an interesting response to a question thrown at her on the maiden edition of the 'Moment with Joy' show.

She was asked what her choice would be if she had to pick between making it to heaven and making good money, and her response appeared to have shocked the host, KMJ.

Source: Yen.com.gh