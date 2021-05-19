- Edos, a talented photographer took a creative shot of a man in a prison

- However, he shared the set-up that he used and it turned out it was actually burglar-proof

- Tens of thousands of social media users have been reacting massively

A talented photographer by the name Edos and the Twitter handle @edosartistry, has attracted tens of thousands of reactions on the social media platform after sharing one of his recent works.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his handle, Edos was able to take a very emotional photo of a man behind bars, which could pass for a touching scene in a movie.

However, he shared the behind-the-scene picture of the set-up that was used to make the shot and it turned out that it was actually burglar proof that was used and not real prison bars.

See the post below:

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the most captivating comments from social media users who could not hold back their reactions.

@BadmosHeritage mentioned:

You're good. From my perspective, he says "If only I could get out of this cage, I'd show the world how much I've got. I'd give life all that it would take if only I could lay hold on freedom." Creative photographer takes emotional prison photo using burglar proof; goes viral Credit: @edosartistry

@pjgaeta indicated:

You're an awesome photographer! God has blessed you with special talent

@creativeKG16 replied to some naysayers saying:

Am a photographer bro! It's not a lie, there was so much work put in though as it's not just "set up and the shot" but it's not a lie at all

Creative photographer takes emotional prison photo using burglar proof; goes viral Twitter: @edosartistry

Source: Twitter

