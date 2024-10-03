Joshua Opey man has been elected as the chairperson of the Commonwealth Youth Council

This victory makes him the first Ghanaian to have ever lead the Commonwealth Youth Council

The young man was also a former General Secretary of the National Union of Ghana Students

A young Ghanaian, Joshua Opey, has made history by emerging as the Chairperson of the Commonwealth Youth Council (CYC).

Opey was elected in keenly contested elections, in which he defeated five strong candidates from other parts of Africa.

Joshua Opey, a former NUGS General Secretary, makes history as the first Ghanaian to be elected chairperson of the Commonwealth Youth Council. Photo credit: @jkOpey/TikTok.

This remarkable feat makes him the first Ghanaian to lead the CYC as its chairperson.

The CYC is the official representative voice of the more than 1.5 billion young people in the Commonwealth.

Before his elections as the chairperson of the CYC, Joshua served as the General Secretary of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS).

In a post on X, Joshua expressed gratitude to his friends, family and well-wishers for their prayers and support.

"Thank you all so much for your incredible support for my candidacy. By God's grace and your support, I have been elected Chairperson of the @commonwealthsec Youth Council (@cyctimetotalk). I am grateful for your support and look forward to even more of it," he wrote.

Netizens congratulate Joshua Opey on CYC role

After Joshua Opey announced his successful election as the CYC chairperson on X (formerly Twitter), netizens flooded the comments section of the post with congratulatory words.

YEN.com.gh has collated some of these reactions below.

@ekow_jr wished him well:

"Congratulations Senior Opey, wishing you Godspeed in your new office."

@TheJamesPopoola also had kind words:

"Congratulations to you, Joshua."

@KSA_KNUST believes good things are coming:

"Congratulations, Joshua and best wishes for your new leadership journey."

