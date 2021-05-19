Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, and his wife Anica have disclosed how they spent just 300 cedis on their wedding

The couple said they ignored pressure from family and friends to hold a big wedding that befits their celebrity status

They got married in 2009 and are currently in their 12th year of marriage

Okyeame Kwame and his wife have detailed this in a yet-to-be-released book, Love Lockdown

Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, and his wife, Anica, have revealed that they spent an amount of 300 cedis on their wedding.

The couple disclosed this in one of their media interviews.

As a celebrity, people would expect that he would hold a big, lavish wedding and invite his many friends and family to share on their big day.

Okyeame Kwame and his family. Photo credit: @okyeamekwame/Instagram

However, Okyeame said he and his wife ignored the advice by friends and family to hold a big wedding.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He said they did everything, with the exception of the purchasing of their wedding rings within 300 cedis.

He explained that they went to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), where they signed for an amount and did not care what others thought of them.

Okyeame Kwame added that they married the way they wanted and that should not bother other people.

The rapper has been married for 12 years and stressed that he was speaking the truth and does not care whether people believe it or not.

Okyeame Kwame's family

Meanwhile, Okyeame Kwame and his wife have two children - Sir Kwame Bota, and his sister, Sante Apau.

Sir Kwame Bota, trended in the news for heartwarming reasons.

He was in the news for teaching his father how to dance, and the video got many people excited and full of admiration for him on social media.

In another video, the boy proved that his father’s blood was indeed running through him when he rapped like a superstar, getting social media users applauding him.

In another publication, Kwame Bota matched his father boot for boot in a photo they took together, leaving the rapper himself awed.

Sante also trended after her father revealed how she cried about looking like a boy when they cut her plenty hair.

Source: Yen Newspaper