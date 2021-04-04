Okyeame Kwame and his son, Sir Kwame Bota, have stunned Ghanaians with their new photo

Father and son glowed in colourful Kente as they posed in like manner in the photo

Ghanaians have reacted beautifully to the photo

Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, and his son, Sir Kwame Bota Apau, have served Ghanaians with a perfect father and son pose in a new photo.

The two draped colourful Kente with ornaments like kings.

Okyeame’s son’s posture would never be missed by anyone as he posed and behaved just like his father in the photo.

The rapper himself might have realised that his son is matching him boot for boot when he indicated in the caption that Kwame Bota already wants to inherit him.

Reaction

The photo has attracted massive reactions from fans with many falling in love with the son.

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments for our readers:

Okyeame Kwame's son

Meanwhile, Kwame Bota was in the news recently following a video of him rapping like a superstar.

He rapped effortlessly as if he composed the song on his own, and this got fans hailing him. Others concluded that Bota would grow to surpass his father in that field.

The little boy was also in the news for teaching his father how to dance.

Kwame Bota is seen taking the lead in making the dance moves while his father watched and copied him.

The boy shared the video to his Instagram page and indicated that he was teaching his father the official dance to his song, Yeeko, which he sang with Kuami Eugene.

Okyeame Kwame's daughter

The rapper's daughter Sante also trended after her father revealed how she cried about looking like a boy when they cut her plenty hair.

YEN.com.gh also published a video of her rapping word for word.

At just eight years of age, Sante is already a businesswoman.

Source: Yen.com.gh