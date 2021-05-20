- A throwback photo of Ghanaian rapper Medikal as a teenager has surfaced online

- He was seen lying in bed with a girl who looks like his sister, Petrah

- Some have said that Medikal looked like Abraham Atta as a small boy

A throwback photo of rapper Medikal has surfaced online and fans can’t keep calm.

Medikal looked so tiny and it is likely the photo was taken when he was still a teenager.

He was lying in bed with a girl believed to be her sister, Petrah, as they have a close resemblance.

The photo has triggered massive comments from fans with two people saying that Medikal looks like US-based Ghanaian actor, Abraham Atta.

adolphnails: “Medikal, looking like Abraham Attah.”

adolphnails: “@lady_seer_x.o.x.o yea.”

Claudiaa wanted to know if it was Fella with Medikal in the photo:

_ms.claudiaa: “Lol is dat fella am seeing or wat eiiiii.”

Kokomatique is proud of Medikal:

kokomatique: “Chale he was younger ...we all have pictures like this from 12 to 15 years ago ....it’s not like he’s from a poor background...he’s simply ambitious and that’s the way forward in life and also to believe in God and once self.”

Fingerz and others admired Medikal:

fingerzgh: “lol no be today.”

lady_seer_x.o.x.o: “Aei MDK.”

_k_h_e_l_vyn.k: “Eish.”

Meanwhile, Medikal and his wife Fella Makafui have stunned their fans together with a new video of them attending a wedding together.

They dressed to match, and some fans observed that Medikal was looking smarter than he looked on his wedding day.

The couple was also in the news when they stunned their fans with a video of them on a date night.

Fella Makafui and Medikal have proven with their activities on social media that they are so much in love.

The couple dance together, since together, and do other things together which fans admire them for.

Though theirs appear to be perfect love, Medikal revealed one thing about the wife that puts him off.

Fella and Medikal got married in March 2020, after a few months of dating, and had their first baby, blue-eyed Island Frimpong, five months later.

