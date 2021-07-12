Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, the founder of Glorious Wave Chapel International, has set himself up for trolls on social media.

This follows the failure of his prophecy about the Euro 2020 final match between Italy and England.

Italy's Azzurris faced the Three Lions of England in a crunch final at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Italy defeated England after penalties even though Badu Kobi prophesied victory for the latter Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

The match ended 1-1 after extra time with Italy going on to win 3-2 on penalties with England missing the last three of their kicks.

Ahead of the game, Badu Kobi had prophesied in his church that the Three Lions were going to win what would have been their first silverware since the 1966 World Cup.

"Today, England will beat Italy. That is the work of a prophet...to keep saying what God is saying," he said.

Source: Yen