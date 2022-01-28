Perhaps, the most admirable platonic relationship is the one that exists between Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, and actress Sandra Ababio.

The two have often been seen in the company of each other and this has led many reading meanings into their friendship and making their own conclusions.

However, the two have denied in plain terms that they are dating, with Sandra even claiming that Lil Win had not seen her undergarments before.

A collage of Lil Win and Sandra Ababio. Photo credit: @officiallilwin @sandra_sarfo_ababio/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The actor is a family man. He has a wife, four strong boys, and a set of twins – 5 children in all.

Despite their denial, some people believe there is something cooking between them because of the videos and photos they have shared together.

YEN.com.gh brings you 5 photos and videos of Lil Win and Sandra together that make their friendship special.

1. Dancing together: The chemistry between the two friends is just enviable. They danced together in this video as if they had already rehearsed this:

2. Eating food placed between her things: Lil Win and Sandra got tongues wagging with this video in particular. Some frowned on this and wondered why he would not do this with this wife instead:

3. Laughing happily and falling on Lil Win: They say laughter is good medicine and the two friends made sure to get as much as possible. In this video, Sandra laughed out loud and ended up on Lil Win's chest:

4. I can't live without you: In this video as well, Sandra sang beautifully and sent the video to Lil Win which he later shared to wish her a happy birthday.

5. Lil Win and Sandra have always been close. He explained his fondness for her due to her hard work and nothing more:

Lil Win and Sandra Ababio deny dating rumours

Lil Win had earlier denied the rumours of having an affair with Sandra Ababio, saying that she has just a special relationship with her.

He got angry with a blogger who asked him if they were dating and described it as a "foolish question".

Sandra, on the other hand, also denied ever dating Lil Win and went ahead to say that Lil Win had not even seen her undergarments before.

