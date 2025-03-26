Bills Credit Founder Richard Armah Quaye’s Only Sister Rocks a Breathtaking Lace Gown at His Party
- Bills Credit Founder Richard Armah Quaye's only sister made a bold fashion statement at his lavish birthday party
- Ms. Abigail Quartey looked like a beauty goddess in a stylish custom-made gown and frontal lace hairstyle
- Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah and other social media users have commented on the trending video of Bills Credit Founder Richard Armah Quaye's dancing at his event
Ghanaian billionaire Richard Armah Quaye's beautiful younger sister was the focus of attention at his star-studded fortieth birthday party.
The gorgeous and hardworking Human Resource manager at Bills Credit Microfinance, Ms. Abigail Quartey, looked effortlessly chic in a stylish long-sleeve gown to his lavish birthday party.
Richard Armah Quaye's sister looked ravishing in a structured corseted gown that highlighted her curves as she strutted in elegant high heels.
The beautiful boss lady looked charming in a Barbie-inspired frontal lace hairstyle that made her look radiant at the event.
She wore heavy makeup with medium-length eyelashes and glossy lipstick as she danced with her beautiful and young-looking mother on the dance floor.
The beautiful goddess accessorised her look with beautiful stud earrings and two expensive diamond rings that proved she is from a wealthy family.
To complete her look, Ms. Abigail Quartey styled herself glamorously with an expensive clutch purse to the biggest event of the year.
The video of Richard Armah Quaye's sister dancing is below:
Richard Quaye's sister rocks a red gown
Richard Armah's beautiful sister looked ravishing in a red long-sleeve gown for her birthday photoshoot in 2023.
The style influencer looked angelic in the corseted dress that clung to her body as she posed for the cameras.
The talented fashion designer added a detachable cape to the round necklace beaded gown that truly defined her wealthy status in society.
She opted for her signature centre-parted ponytail hairstyle that covered her elegant earrings for the photoshoot.
She wore heavy makeup with much emphasis on her perfectly drawn brows and glossy lipstick.
Check out the photos below:
Bills Credit founder's mom rocks a yellow gown
The gorgeous mother of Richard Armah Quaye was undoubtedly one of the most fashionable women at his record-setting birthday party.
Richard Armah Quaye's mom, who inspired him to work hard and achieve all his dreams, wore a custom-made yellow gown and flawless makeup.
The celebrity mother looked splendid in a glamorous frontal lace hairstyle and elevated her classy look for the evening.
To complete her look, she modelled in beautiful high heels that matched perfectly with her designer clutch purse.
The video of Richard Armah Quaye and his mother arriving at the event is below:
Bills founder's daughter takes pictures with Stonebwoy
Joselyn Dumas, Toke Makinwa, Empress Gifty, and other best-dressed stars at Bills Credit CEO's birthday party
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the beautiful daughter of Bills Credit Richard Armah Quaye, who instructed Stonebwoy to stop his performance and take photos with her.
The surreal moment has become the talk of the town as many people describe Stonebwoy as a great musician with a great personality.
Some social media users have commented on the trending video that famous bloggers posted on Instagram.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She started for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She has completed Google News Intiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh