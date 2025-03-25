Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afrifa has announced an upcoming demonstration on illegal mining in Ghana

In making the post on X, he invited all Ghanaians to join the fight against illegal mining irrespective of political affiliation

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions as some were eager to join, while others criticised Okatakyie

Renowned media personality and activist, Okatakyie Afrifa, has hinted at an impending protest against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Afrifa announced the move in a social media post. The protest aims to put pressure on authorities to take stronger action against illegal mining, which has led to severe environmental degradation and water pollution in Ghana.

Okatakyie Afrifa announces upcoming demo

Source: Facebook

In the social media post, Afrifa emphasised the urgent need to save Ghana’s natural resources from destruction.

Okatakyie Afrifa entreated Ghanaians to put their political affiliations aside and join in the protest aimed at saving Mother Ghana.

“Stop Galamsey Demo soon. Put away your party affiliation and let's save Ghana. The future is now,” he said.

Galamsey and its devastating effects

Galamsey has been a major challenge in Ghana, leading to the destruction of farmlands, deforestation, and the pollution of major water bodies such as the Pra, Offin, and Ankobra rivers.

Despite government interventions, illegal mining continues to thrive due to political interference, weak law enforcement, and economic hardship driving people into the sector.

Over the years, several anti-galamsey campaigns have been launched, including Operation Vanguard and the Community Mining Scheme.

However, the effectiveness of these initiatives has been questioned due to reports of corruption and leniency towards perpetrators.

The devastating impact of galamsey on Ghana's lands and water bodies.

Source: UGC

Some youth in the past year hit the streets to protest against the canker but to do date, not much has been done to save the situation.

Okatakyie Afrifa and the Galamsey fight

Okatakyie Afrifa who was also a keen advocate of the fight against illegal mining in the lead up to the 2024 general elections, seeks to reignite protests against the canker.

Okatakyie Afrifa has promised to release more details in the coming days, urging all concerned citizens to prepare to join the movement.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Okatakyie’s comment

Netizens who saw the post about the upcoming Okatakyie-Afrifa-led Stop Galamsey expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

@Ndcpidgintweets wrote:

“Oh yeah nobody go give you permit for demo do am illegally and you go see beatings.”

@iamogidigidi wrote:

"Am glad this is going to be done at the Galamsey sites, I would love to join."

@GhanaReels wrote:

"This is why NPP lost the elections .. continue."

@premooooooo wrote:

"I'm in support of the demonstration. My mind dey. We for go do am for the galamsey sites."

@NanaBarcelona2 wrote:

"I will advise you to hold on with this Demo for now bro, Mahama and the NDC are looking for you to hurt and I won’t be surprised if they use some force on you during this Demo just to hurt or beat up people for no reason, Kevin Taylor will just tell Mahama to injure you."

@wotriso_1 wrote:

"Go and gather all your family members to do that demo, kwasia man."

@lordtipo wrote:

"Since NPP is no more in power, you have found your voice to lead a demonstration against galamsey which was out of control under your party’s tenure. You are just a funny man."

@Topperklas72541 wrote:

"It’s not this ur stupidity and foolishness that will let us vote for NPP oo so u keep fooling, you go remain opposition keep now we the youths our minds and eyes are open we no more listen to fools."

Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah reportedly arrested by police

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian broadcaster Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has reportedly been arrested by the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

The former Angel FM morning show host is reported to have been arrested on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

As of the time of filing this report, details of the arrest were still unclear, but Asaase Radio reported that the Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Moses Abor confirmed the arrest.

