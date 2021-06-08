- A 36-year-old mother of three, Tunmise Adebayo, has said she hopes to expand her pepper selling business to make more money

- The hardworking woman said that she had to stop asking her runaway husband for money when she realised he does not care about them

- Tunmise stated that she does not have any future plan of remarrying as men are not disposed to shouldering responsibilities

A Nigerian woman, Tunmise Adebayo, has said that she had to let her husband go when he went ahead to marry another lady.

When YEN TV asked her why she had not remarried since then, Tunmise revealed that she is no more interested in men as they are all the same.

The woman said that she has been making ends meet with her petty trading.

Source: Original

What is the need of a man?

The pepper seller went ahead to say it is of no use if she is in a relationship with a man who cannot resolve her financial stress.

Talking about her business, the woman revealed that on a good market day, she could sell up to N2000 worth of goods.

The 36-year-old woman stated that it would be best if she had enough money to stock up on more farm produces as a way to increase her earning.

He is just not serious

The woman added that she has been taking care of her kids for a long time; her firstborn is now 16 years old.

According to the woman, she took up total responsibility of caring for the kids when she realised the ex-husband was not serious about lending a helping hand.

Watch the full video below:

