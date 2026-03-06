Barcelona’s presidential race is officially on as two candidates are confirmed to contest the crucial March 2026 election

Laporta dominates the signature race, submitting over 8,000 endorsements, comfortably surpassing the required threshold

The campaign timeline has been provided, with Barcelona members set to decide the club’s next president in a highly anticipated vote

The Electoral Board of FC Barcelona has officially confirmed Joan Laporta and Víctor Font as the two candidates who will contest the club’s presidential election scheduled for 15 March 2026.

The announcement was made during a meeting at the Auditori 1899 at Spotify Camp Nou, where the board revealed the outcome of the signature validation process required for candidates to qualify for the election.

The Electoral Board, chaired by J. Ignacio Soler-Cabot Serra and supported by members Jordi Serra Macià, Gerard Coderch Bastias, Mercè Ibarz Domingo, and Antoni Ortega y Bayo, confirmed that both candidates successfully met the statutory requirements.

Under Article 48.5 of the club’s statutes, only candidates who gather the required number of validated signatures from club members are permitted to stand for the presidency.

According to Barcelona's official website, the results of the verification process showed that Joan Laporta (member no. 9601) submitted 8,170 signatures, of which 7,226 were validated by the Electoral Board.

Meanwhile, Víctor Font (member no. 55406) presented 5,144 signatures, with 4,440 confirmed as valid following the verification exercise.

Another hopeful, Marc Ciria, submitted 2,845 signatures, but only 2,247 were validated, meaning he did not reach the required threshold to qualify as an official candidate.

When is the Barcelona presidential voting?

With the candidates now officially confirmed, the campaign period will begin on 6 March and run until the eve of the vote. Club members will then head to the polls on March 15 to decide who will lead Barcelona into its next era, as Barcablaugranes stated.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Board also expressed gratitude to club staff, handwriting experts and member auditors for their work during the validation process.

Special recognition was given to the Members Union, represented by Ramon Estebe y Blanch, and notary public Gerardo Conesa for their role in ensuring the integrity of the verification procedure.

The upcoming election is expected to attract significant attention as Barcelona members choose the leader who will guide the Catalan giants through the next phase of the club’s sporting and financial future.

