Tottenham Hotspur could face a staggering financial blow if the club is relegated from the Premier League

The north London club are currently the only side yet to record a league win since the start of 2026

With just nine matches remaining, Spurs must dig deep to rescue their top-flight status

Tottenham Hotspur are staring at the frightening possibility of relegation after a painful 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Thursday, March 5.

The loss deepened a troubling slide for Spurs, who are yet to celebrate a victory in the Premier League this year.

How Much Money Tottenham Would Lose If Relegated From the Premier League. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

With only nine matches remaining, the North London side sit just one point above the relegation places and are now locked in a battle to preserve their place in England’s top division.

For a club widely regarded as part of the league’s traditional big six, the situation represents a dramatic fall from grace.

Tottenham's collapse after promising start

The evening actually began with optimism inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Dominic Solanke gave the hosts the perfect start in the 34th minute, finishing neatly to put Spurs ahead.

The goal looked like the moment that could finally end their miserable run stretching back to the start of the year.

Then everything unravelled. A red card shown to Micky van de Ven changed the entire mood of the contest.

Palace immediately seized the momentum. Ismaïla Sarr struck quickly to bring the visitors level before the game tilted completely in their favour.

Just before the break, Jørgen Strand Larsen finished the comeback in first-half stoppage time. Moments later, Sarr added another to seal a stunning turnaround.

That result stretched Tottenham’s winless run in league action to 11 matches.

How Much Money Tottenham Would Lose If Relegated From the Premier League. Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Financial consequences of relegation

Relegation would not only be a sporting disaster for Spurs. The financial implications could also be severe.

According to data from UEFA in its European club finance and investment landscape report, Tottenham generated about £690 million in revenue last year, ranking ninth among clubs across Europe.

Dropping into the second tier could wipe out a huge portion of that income. Analysis by BBC Sport suggests the overall reduction could reach £261 million.

Matchday earnings would be one of the first areas affected. Spurs collected around £130 million from ticket sales, the fifth highest figure in Europe.

Currently the club charges an average of £76 per supporter for each home game, placing them among the continent’s most expensive matchday experiences.

Broadcast money would also shrink dramatically. Clubs outside the Premier League no longer benefit from the competition’s massive domestic and international television deals, a financial stream that has made even smaller sides extremely wealthy.

European income would disappear as well unless Tottenham somehow win the UEFA Champions League, which would grant them entry into next season’s tournament even if they were playing in the second tier.

Commercial deals could also suffer. Tottenham earned a record £269 million from sponsorships and partnerships last year.

Agreements with Nike and AIA Group, worth roughly £70 million annually, contain clauses that would significantly reduce their value in the event of relegation.

Supercomputer predicts relegation doom for Spurs

In a related report, YEN.com.gh stated that a supercomputer has given Tottenham a 16% chance of being relegated.

Only Wolves (99.92%), Burnley (99.36%), West Ham United (49.53%), and Nottingham Forest (26.88%) face a higher risk.

Source: YEN.com.gh