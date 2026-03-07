Gareth Bale has reflected on his time at Real Madrid, offering a surprising insight into the coaching style of Zinedine Zidane

During that period in the Spanish capital, the Welsh star won numerous trophies, including three consecutive Champions League titles

Zidane managed Bale for roughly five seasons across his two spells in charge of Los Blancos

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Gareth Bale has shed new light on how Zinedine Zidane guided Real Madrid through one of the most successful eras in modern football.

The former Wales captain revealed that the French manager relied on simplicity rather than complex tactical instructions during the club’s remarkable run that produced three straight Champions League titles between 2016 and 2018.

Gareth Bale claims Zinedine Zidane didn't do much during his time as Real Madrid coach. Photo by TF-Images.

Source: Getty Images

Bale's surprising claim about Zidane

Speaking on the popular show Stick to Football, Bale described training sessions that focused more on player freedom than heavy strategy.

"For the big games, we just did 15 minutes of tactical work focused on defensive structure, and that was it. The rest was standard training: possession play, small-sided games, shooting, and we’d finish with a match."

He added that Zidane’s influence came less from tactical boards and more from the confidence he placed in his experienced squad.

"Zidane? He didn’t do much in terms of tactics: we did the bare minimum, training, possession games, shooting, and that was it."

Throughout his time in Madrid, Zidane often faced questions about his tactical depth. Yet the results spoke loudly.

Watch the full interview:

The legendary midfielder turned manager inherited a dressing room filled with elite talent, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos.

Instead of overcomplicating the approach, he allowed those stars to express themselves on the pitch.

Across two spells in charge, Zidane collected an impressive haul of silverware. During that period, the club secured three Champions League crowns, two La Liga titles, two FIFA Club World Cup trophies, two UEFA Super Cup triumphs and several Spanish Super Cups.

Bale was part of the squad throughout that dominant stretch and contributed to the success, although injuries and reduced playing time limited his role during the later seasons.

Since leaving the Spanish capital, both men have taken different paths.

Bale retired two years after Zidane stepped away from Real Madrid. The Welsh icon called time on his career at 33 after captaining Wales at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Gareth Bale Explains Why Zinedine Zidane Didn’t Do Much at Real Madrid. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Why Bale retired at 33

During the same podcast conversation, the former winger revealed a long-standing back problem that followed him throughout his playing days.

"I tore my disc in my back when I was 18 at Tottenham. I played my whole career with that.

"I had a lot of calf injuries, which were due to my back. I never came out and said this when I was playing because some people would say 'he's making excuses'.

"It was manageable but over time it caught up with me."

The injury dates back to his early years at Tottenham Hotspur, the club he joined in 2007 before rising to global stardom.

Meanwhile, Zidane has remained without a managerial role since leaving Real Madrid. The absence is not due to a shortage of offers.

Clubs such as Juventus, Olympique de Marseille and Manchester United have all been linked with him.

Reports from journalist Fabrizio Romano suggest the 1998 World Cup winner is holding out for a dream opportunity with the French national team, with discussions reportedly pointing toward a possible appointment after the 2026 World Cup.

Bale snubs Ronaldo in training list

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gareth Bale surprisingly left out Cristiano Ronaldo when naming the best trainer he played with at Real Madrid.

Instead, the Welsh star selected three other teammates who impressed him most in training.

Source: YEN.com.gh