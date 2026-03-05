Pressure is mounting as security service applicants seek the official price for the medical screening.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Applicants Demand Clarity on Medical Screening Fees As Recruitment Timeline Leaves Days to Prepare

Source: Twitter

This follows the Ministry of Interior’s announcement of a new timeline for publishing the results of the aptitude test, conducted as part of the ongoing recruitment exercise.

The first batch of results will be released to Category A candidates, those holding JHS certificates, whose outcomes were scheduled between March 4 and March 5, 2026.

Category B candidates, comprising Degree and HND certificate holders, will receive their results on March 6 and 7, 2026.

Finally, Category C candidates, those with WASSCE certificates, are scheduled to receive their results on March 8 and 9, 2026.

Commenting on a related Facebook post, one concerned citizen wrote:

“Medical screening will start on the 16th, and from the 9th to the 16th is a seven-day interval, and the amount to be paid for the medical hasn’t been communicated yet,” according to Snr Dan.

In response to another post shared on March 5, 2026, by Dora Esinam on Facebook, Zulkarnain Don Zee asked:

“But Dora Esinam, how much is the medical fee so we can prepare for it?”

Speculation over the price has been rife, with many suggesting it could exceed GHC 1,000. In the comment section, Emmanuel Blankson wrote:

“Zulkarnain Don Zee is around GHC 1,500.”

Officials, however, have not issued the approved amount.

Applicants remain eager to know the fee so they can prepare appropriately, should they pass the aptitude test and proceed to the medical screening stage.

Read the Facebook post and the interesting views in the comment section.

Source: YEN.com.gh