Ghanaian prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah, founder of Prophetic Life Embassy, has sparked concern after sharing a vision predicting danger for Ibrahim Traoré

Speaking on Accra FM, the preacher claimed he saw the Burkinabe leader in handcuffs and captivity, surrounded by soldiers and individuals recording him

The prophecy by Telvin Adjei Sowah has stirred intense reactions online, with some urging prayers for Burkina Faso, while others dismissed the prediction

Powerful Ghanaian prophet, Telvin Adjei Sowah, has sparked alarm on social media after prophesying doom for Burkina Faso leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah prophesies doom for Burkina Faso President, Ibrahim Traoré

The founder and leader of the Prophetic Life Embassy, who is one of the most well-respected men of God in the country, warned that there was danger ahead for the military leader, who has become a cult hero on the continent due to his anti-imperialist stance since taking power in a 2022 coup d’etat.

The man of God has recently grabbed headlines due to releasing multiple prophecies during recent media appearances, sharing details about future happenings involving the 2026 Iran war also involving the US and Israel, the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and other global and national events.

Below is a TikTok video of a prophecy shared by Telvin Sowah about the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Telvin Sowah prophesies doom for Ibrahim Traoré

Meanwhile, Telvin Sowah opened up on a new doom prophecy for Ibrahim Traoré during an appearance on Accra FM on March 4, 2026.

His remarks, shared in a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Elikem the Gossip, showed the man of God detailing the new vision he had seen about the Burkinabe leader.

“Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso, I am seeing him in handcuffs and sitting in captivity. He's wearing a grey shirt, jeans trousers, and slippers. And black people, like terrorists or whatever, are holding cameras and recording him. They're having his small boy, I don't know if it is his son.

“I also saw another woman, about 49 years old, I think a domestic worker or something. They took all of them and packaged them. There are also soldiers in military attire around. I can clearly see them, but I don't want to mention the name of the country they are from,” he said.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin speaking about Ibrahim Traoré is below.

Reactions to Telvin Sowah’s Ibrahim Traoré prophecy

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the doom prophecy shared by Telvin Sowah about Ibrahim Traoré.

Rexi said:

"Prophet, please do something about this for Africa's sake."

I'M ATS wrote:

"Thank God this is also shown to you. I saw this prophecy in December 2025."

Chordophone commented:

"By God's grace, it will not happen."

AMSON🇧🇫🇧🇫🇬🇭🇬🇭 said:

"He doesn't know who he's talking about 😂😂😂😂."

Telvin Sowah prophesies a tight NDC leadership race between Cassiel Ato Forson and Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Telvin Sowah shares Ato Forson prophecy

Previously, YEN.com.gh also reported that Telvin Adjei Sowah prophesied a future presidency for the current Minister of Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson.

In a trending video, he said that the leadership race for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would come down to Ato Forson and Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

