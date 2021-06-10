Ghana's Lorraine Wright to be honoured by Queen Elizabeth of England

- Ghana's Lorraine Wright is set to be honoured by the Queen of England

- She will be awarded an MBE for her services to young people through music

- Wright's organization provides a space for student choirs to learn about the music industry

Ghanaian-British creative entrepreneur, Lorraine Wright is set to be honoured by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth of England.

Scheduled to be held this week, the event will see Wright receive a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her services to young people through music as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021.

Wright is the founder of University Gospel Choir of the Year, a medium for choirs in tertiary institutions to grow their skills and learn the ropes of the music industry.

She is also a Black British Business Rising Star (Financial Services) Awardee and GUBA (Ghanaian UK Based Achievement Award) Community Champion winner. Wright was selected as part of the UK delegation to the US National Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC, attended by the US President, members of Congress, and the Senate.

