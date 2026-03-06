President John Mahama sparked some interest online after posting his birthday message to his wife on March 6

There was speculation about whether the president posted the message himself because of the time of posting

Lordina Mahama is turning 63 and has been married to the president since July 29, 1992, with five children

President John Mahama wasted little time in celebrating his wife, Lordina's birthday, online as she turned 63 on March 6.

Mahama shared his birthday message at 12:10 am, sparking funny and sceptical reactions online.

Jesting online, sports reporter Muftawu Nabila Abdulai joked about girlfriends putting pressure on their partners because even the president has time to post to his wife at midnight.

He felt Mahama's social media manager could have posted the super-early birthday message on Facebook.

Presidential staffer Bridgit Ottoo responded to this post on X suggesting that Mahama posted the message himself that early.

"How do you know it was admin? Then you really don’t know our president!"

People in the comments of the post also praised the president for what they called him being romantic.

"But our President is romantic o.. he actually waited for 12:00 to nack before he wished his wife's birthday," one person commented.

"The President is not sleeping, love is sweet when you marry right," another remarked.

Some other humorous remarks included:

"Prez stayed all night to wish his wife. Na you kojo Mensah"

"All of u saying Mr President should sleep, you are you asleep? You don't know today is 6th March, the birthday of our dear country and the birthday of our beautiful Mama"

"Wow! hHis excellency knows how to chop love oooo Staying awake till 12 midnight to chop love no be small tin"

"Mr. Lover Lover! HE even added a kiss emoji. Herr!"

Mahama and his wife have been together as a married couple since July 29, 1992.

The president and his wife have five children: Shafik Mahama, Shahid Mahama, Sharaf Mahama, Jesse Mahama and Farida Mahama.

