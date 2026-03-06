Popular Ghanaian showbiz personality and artist manager Naa Soka has reportedly passed away

The news of the entertainment personality's demise emerged on social media on Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Naa Soka's sudden demise has evoked sadness among personalities in the entertainment industry

Popular Ghanaian showbiz personality Samuel Afful, popularly known as Naa Soka, has reportedly passed away.

Popular Ghanaian showbiz personality Naa Soka reportedly passes away on March 4, 2026, with the industry mourning. Photo source: Naa Soka

The news of the renowned entertainment critic and music promoter's demise was confirmed by his wife to some of his associates who shared it on social media on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

What happened to showbiz personality Naa Soka?

The exact circumstances and date of the late Naa Soka's demise remain unknown, with information being scarce on social media.

However, according to some reports, the entertainment personality passed away from an illness.

Soka's untimely death has evoked sadness among the Ghanaian entertainment industry, with many figures mourning on social media.

US-based Ghanaian gospel musician and Head Pastor of Powerline Ministries, Apostle Eric Deh, was heartbroken as he paid tribute to the late entertainment critic, whom he described as his manager, brother, and friend.

In his Facebook post, he wrote:

"You were not just a manager but also a brother and a friend. Work and happiness have always been our language. It’s so sad you’re not with us anymore, but the Lord knows best. Rest well in the bosom of the Lord, @Naa Soka. Shalom."

Popular Ghanaian disc jockey and radio presenter Felix Kwesi Montford, aka DJ Flexi, also shared footage of his last moments with the late Soka inside the Accra-based media station Radio XYZ's studio with an emotional message to mourn his passing.

He also offered his condolences to the deceased's family as they grieved in this difficult period, writing on social media:

"Aww, Naa Soka. I didn't know it was a goodbye. Rest well my guy. DJ Astypha, take heart. My condolences to the family, XYZ BROADCASTING LTD, and all the DJs and presenters. We get funeral o. Awww, may his soul rest in peace. Such a wonderful production guy is gone. We were in the studio together having fun. Aww, hmm life."

The Facebook post announcing showbiz personality Naa Soka's demise is below:

Who was late showbiz personality Naa Soka?

Naa Soka was a popular Ghanaian online marketer, music promoter, public relations manager, event manager, promoter, artist manager, and showbiz critic.

He was a graduate of the Accra Technical University (ATU) and veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Tommy Annan Forson's Rabodef Radio Academy in Accra.

Soka regularly appeared on several weekly Ghanaian entertainment talk shows, including TV Africa's Video Ryde, Amansan Television's (ATV) Anopa Bosuo, and many others.

He was also known for promoting several high-profile and upcoming artists from the various Ga communities in Accra.

Ghanaian afropop and highlife star Boggy Wenzday reportedly dies on March 5, 2026. Image credit: BoggyWenzday

Naa Soka's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Samuel Atuobi Baah commented:

"Herh, what happened to him?"

Kukua Adepa said:

"In this life, we’re only surviving to die. Naa Soka, rest on, my friend. You showed genuine love to the people around you. Ah."

Prophet Sunday Skuul Teacher wrote:

"So Naa Soka, are you gone ampa? Aww, this death is taking good-hearted people away every day. Ah Naa, I can't think correctly."

