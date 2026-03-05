Popular Ghanaian auto expert, Premario Editions, shared a fresh list highlighting several cars he believes are standing out for reliability in 2026

The car he placed at number one was not the brand many drivers usually expect to see leading reliability rankings

He wrapped up the list with a mix of luxury, electric, and everyday vehicles that caught attention for different reasons

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian car dealer and auto enthusiast Premario Editions has shared his list of what he believes are the most reliable cars to watch in 2026.

Auto expert points to seven cars that stand out for durability in 2026. Image credit: Getty Images & Freepik

Source: Getty Images

In a recent video, he spoke about several vehicles that, in his view, have built a strong reputation for durability and dependability.

Premario began by saying the year has just started, but some cars are already standing out when it comes to reliability.

Honda Passport topped the Premario Editions list

According to him, the number one spot goes to the Honda Passport. He explained that the SUV has proven to be very dependable and has gained the trust of many drivers.

Interestingly, he joked that many people would expect Toyota to take the first position because of its well-known reputation for reliable cars.

However, he placed Toyota in the second spot with the Toyota 4Runner.

The vehicle, he said, remains one of the toughest SUVs around and is known for lasting a long time without giving owners too many problems.

The third car on his list was the Lexus LX. While talking about the Lexus LX, Premario said the car is not only beautiful but also extremely reliable.

He jokingly added that it is also very expensive, something many drivers already know.

Coming in at number four on his list was the Porsche Macan.

According to him, the Macan blends performance with quality engineering, making it a dependable option for those who want something sporty but still reliable.

For the fifth spot, Premario mentioned the Tesla Model Y.

He explained that the car has grown in popularity over the years, especially among drivers who are interested in electric vehicles and modern technology.

Number six on his list was the Subaru Impreza. Premario said Subaru continues to push hard when it comes to reliability, and the Impreza is one of the models that shows the brand’s commitment to durability.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Toyota Corolla Cross finalised Premario Editions list

Finally, he wrapped up the list with the Toyota Corolla Cross.

While mentioning the car, he humorously said it looks like it is trying to combine the appearance of an SUV with the practicality of a hatchback.

According to Premario Editions, these seven vehicles stand out as some of the most reliable cars drivers can look out for in 2026.

Dealer breaks down six dependable cars for Uber and Bolt in Ghana. Image credit: alphatee42

Source: UGC

Car dealer shares best cars for Uber

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian car influencer, Alpha, shared a ranked list of cars he believes are the most practical for Uber in Ghana, focusing on fuel efficiency, low maintenance cost and durability.

He explained that his number one choice stands out for being cheap to fix and strong enough to handle long hours of daily commercial use.

The TikTok influencer later captioned the video “save money and stress,” encouraging drivers to invest in cars that reduce expenses and increase profit.

Source: YEN.com.gh