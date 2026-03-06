Prophet Emmanuel Adjei has shared a prophecy about the outcome of the ongoing United States war with Iran

In a video, the Prayer Palace Ministry founder prophesied doom for the US in their effort to defeat the Iranian regime

Prophet Emmanuel Adjei's prophecy about the outcome of the war between the US and Iran stirred mixed reactions

Renowned Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei, has shared a prophecy about the outcome of the United States of America and Israel's ongoing war with Iran.

On Saturday, February 28, 2026, the US and Israel launched a major military strike on Iran after talks over nuclear talks ended without an agreement.

In a video released via his Truth Social platform, President Donald J. Trump said the US military had launched what he called “major combat operations” against the Middle Eastern nation.

Trump blamed Iran for the crisis, claiming it had refused to give up its nuclear program despite intense diplomatic and military pressure from the United States.

Major targets were hit in Tehran and other parts of the country, including near the district housing the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran responded by launching waves of attacks against nearby countries hosting US military bases, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and other countries in the Middle East.

Some attacks were also aimed at America’s great regional ally, Israel, which announced that it had launched what it termed ‘preventative’ strikes against the Iranian regime.

The Iranian state news agency and officials confirmed in a public statement on Saturday, February 28, 2026, that the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had been killed along with some influential members of his government.

Since the beginning of the war, all parties involved have suffered casualties.

Emmanuel Adjei prophesies defeat for America

Speaking on his Prophesy Live show on Thursday, March 5, 2026, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei called US President Donald J. Trump to withdraw from the ongoing conflict with Iran.

The Prayer Palace Ministry founder claimed that the US would suffer a big embarrassment in the ongoing war and that the country would be defeated by the Iranian regime.

He said:

"If somebody knows Donald Trump, he should withdraw from the war because a huge disgrace is coming to America through that war with Iran. For the first time, America will be defeated."

Prophet Adjei claimed that he witnessed the flag of America going down and weeping in a vision he received from God.

He claimed that God proposed that the only way for America to avoid embarrassment was for the US to withdraw from the war.

The prophet claimed that both the US and Iran would go down as a result of the ongoing conflict, which was beyond the two countries.

He said:

"I am not a politician. I saw the flag of America going down. I saw the flag of America weeping for the first time. God said the solution is for them to retreat. Iran will go down. America will also go down."

"This war will go beyond America and Iran. America should withdraw."

He claimed that even though the US appeared to be currently winning the war, it would eventually suffer defeat at the end.

The TikTok video of Prophet Emmanuel Adjei prophesying defeat for America in their war with Iran is below:

Emmanuel Adjei's prophecy for America stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ikenna Grant commented:

"Oga, God is with America. You didn't see anything, Sir."

C.Kyrios1 wrote:

"This is the second time I am hearing this. Prophet Telvin said he saw Trump crying."

DMD Lyrical said:

"Prophet Telvin Sowah said the same o😳😳."

Telvin Sowah prophesies US-Iran war outcome

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Telvin Sowah prophesied the outcome of the war between the US and Iran.

Speaking on Accra FM on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, the preacher prophesied victory for Iran according to a vision he got from God.

Telvin Sowah claimed that America would be wiped out from the Middle East at the end of the war with Iran.

