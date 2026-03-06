Real Madrid have been hit with a disciplinary sanction by UEFA following an incident at their recent Champions League match

The club faces a €15,000 fine and a conditional partial closure of the Santiago Bernabéu for their next UEFA home game

The partial closure affects 500 seats and will only be enforced if a similar incident occurs within a one-year probationary period

Real Madrid is once again at the center of controversy following a racist incident during its recent Champions League clash against Benfica at the Santiago Bernabéu.

UEFA confirmed on Friday that it has imposed disciplinary measures on the Spanish club after a fan made gestures deemed racist in the stadium stands.

The incident was captured on camera before kickoff, allowing stadium security to quickly identify and remove the individual involved.

The event took place in the stadium’s Fan Stand, prompting immediate action from stadium authorities and eventually leading to sanctions from European football’s governing body.

Partial stadium closure and fine

After reviewing the case, beIN Sports reported that UEFA decided to sanction Real Madrid with a €15,000 fine and a partial closure of the Santiago Bernabéu for the club’s next home match in a UEFA competition. The closure specifically affects 500 seats adjacent to the lower south stand.

However, this measure will not be enforced immediately. The sanction has been suspended under a one-year probationary period, meaning it will only come into effect if a similar incident occurs within the next 12 months.

UEFA’s Official Statement

UEFA stated that the ruling addresses the “racist and/or discriminatory behavior of supporters” observed during the match.

The governing body confirmed both the financial penalty and conditional stadium closure, emphasizing that clubs must rigorously enforce anti-racism protocols during European competitions.

Real Madrid’s Response

In response to the incident, Real Madrid publicly condemned any form of racist or discriminatory behavior in the stadium.

The club highlighted that it rejects “all gestures and expressions that incite violence and hatred in sport and society” and confirmed its full cooperation with authorities to identify the individual responsible.

Despite the swift actions taken by the club, UEFA’s disciplinary measures still apply.

Real Madrid now faces the responsibility of strengthening its control and prevention protocols at the Santiago Bernabéu to avoid future incidents in European matches.

Los Blancos must now ensure there are no further incidents during the 2025-26 knockout stages to avoid stadium closures.

Alvaro Arbelo's side will face Manchester City in the Champions League round of 16, with the first leg scheduled for March 11 and the second leg on March 17.

But before that, Los Blancos will first face Celta Vigo in La Liga, where they are now four points behind leaders Barcelona after two consecutive defeats.

