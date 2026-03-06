Two Ghanaian soldiers were injured in a missile attack while at their base on the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon

Two missiles, from exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah forces, reportedly hit the Ghana Battalion Headquarters within seven minutes

The two soldiers, according to an official statement, are currently in stable conditions, while the government protests to the UN

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Two Ghanaian soldiers serving on a United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in Southern Lebanon have been critically injured after their base came under missile attack amid escalating hostilities between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.

In a press statement issued on Friday, March 6, 2026, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) confirmed that the Ghanaian Battalion Headquarters serving under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was struck by missiles during ongoing exchanges between the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Israel/US and Iran War: 2 Ghanaian Soldiers in Lebanon Injured as Missiles Hit Mission Headquarters

Source: UGC

According to a Reuters report, the attack occurred within a short time window in the evening.

“The Ghanaian Battalion Headquarters in UNIFIL, Lebanon came under two missile attacks between 1745 and 1752 hours local time today,” the statement said.

The Ghana Armed Forces reported that the two soldiers sustained critical injuries, while another peacekeeper suffered trauma following the incident.

“Two soldiers are critically injured, while one other has been traumatised,” the statement noted.

The attack also caused significant damage to infrastructure within the Ghanaian camp. The Officers’ Mess facility at the base was directly hit and destroyed by fire.

“Additionally, the Officers’ Mess facility also got hit and has been burnt down completely,” the military said.

Ghanaian soldiers in Lebanon missile attack stable

Military authorities indicated that the injured soldiers are currently receiving treatment at a medical facility within the UN base and are in stable condition.

“The injured are receiving treatment at the Level One Medical Bunker and are currently stable while arrangements are underway for their evacuation to the UNIFIL Headquarters Referral Hospital,” the statement added.

Despite the attack, the Ghana Armed Forces assured the Ghanaian public that the rest of the troops stationed at the base remain safe.

“The Ghana Armed Forces assures the general public to remain calm amidst the fragile situation as troops are currently safe in underground bunkers.

Ghana protests to UN over Lebanon attack

The statement added that the government of Ghana had taken diplomatic steps in response to the incident. Through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government has formally protested the attack at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The government has also urged all parties involved in the conflict to respect international obligations regarding the safety of peacekeeping personnel.

The Ghana Armed Forces further called on the warring parties in the region to exercise restraint and ensure that UN peacekeepers operating in the theatre are protected.

The attack comes amid renewed tensions and exchanges of fire in Southern Lebanon, where UN peacekeeping forces continue to monitor the volatile border between Israel and Hezbollah.

Ghana has long been one of the largest troop contributors to UN peacekeeping operations, with its soldiers deployed in several conflict zones around the world.

See GAF's statement on Facebook below:

Source: YEN.com.gh