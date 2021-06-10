- @kyylareneee, a beautiful lady on Twitter took herself to expensive locations on a 'date'

- Sharing the photos on her handle, she advised social media users to not wait for a partner before going on outings

- Tens of thousands of social media users have been expressing their views on this

A beautiful young lady who calls herself the one on Twitter with the handle, @kyylareneee, has set her fans 'ablaze' after sharing pictures of a date she went on.

In a post captioned, "take yourself on dates" the lady got thousands of social media users going gaga over the different expensive places she took herself.

Her outfits also looked stunning and expensive, which created the impression that the lady had taken the date as seriously as one with another person.

See the post with its pictures below:

Out of the tens of thousands of reactions the post got on Twitter, below were some of the comments.

@akenzol sought to make a significant clarification:

That's not a date, it's outing. You always go on a date with somebody.

@ItsKpopFault said:

I’m so sorry baby, you look so good but for a split second I thought you was Gabrielle UnionLoudly crying faceGreen heart

@bougiegentleman indicated:

Love it when women take themselves on dates then y’all can see realistically how much you really cost.

Beautiful single lady forgets all the men; takes herself on plush date in photos Credit: @kyylareneee

Source: Twitter

In a similar story, a young Black couple has amazed many social media users on Twitter after sharing an old photo of how they started dating, together with one showing how stunning they look now.

The picture that was shared on the Twitter account of the husband named Amafor with the handle @_bedge, saw tens of thousands of users reacting.

The married couple had been admired by many people for their stunning images but not a lot of people knew how long they had been together until now.

