Popular TikToker Kwame Gee has expressed regret over relocating abroad, stressing that life abroad is not as rosy as has been portrayed

He noted in a video that he wished to return to Ghana, however, living conditions in the country do not permit him

Netizens who saw the video greeted his comments with mixed reactions, as some sympathised with him while others doubted him

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A popular Ghanaian TikToker and actor, Kwame Gee has opened up about the realities of living abroad.

In a candid confession, Kwame Gee told his fans in a video that he has regretted relocating abroad. He explained that life abroad is not as rosy as has been widely portrayed.

Kwame Gee opens up about life abroad. Image source: Kwame Gee

Source: Twitter

He stated that he wishes to return to Ghana, however, living conditions in Ghana are also preventing him from coming back home.

Kwame Gee is a popular Ghanaian actor who has starred in various Kumawood movies. Nonetheless, Kwame decided to put his career on hold and relocate abroad for greener pastures.

However, his expectations have so far been met as people living abroad are saddled with many responsibilities including paying rent, paying the bills, and other expenses.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh