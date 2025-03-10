Ajagurajah Prophesies Doom For A Fan Who Teased Him About Young Don, Details Of What Happened Emerge
- Ajagurajah has stirred reactions after a statement about Young Don was made under his post on TikTok
- The outspoken man of God did not take the comments lightly and cursed the commenter in his response
- Ghanaians who reacted to the video have expressed unhappiness with the actions by Ajagurajah
Leader of the Universal Spiritual Outreach, Kwabena Asiamah, aka Ajagurajah, has reacted angrily to news about Young Don, the controversial social media personality.
It all happened after Ajagurajah posted a video on TikTok celebrating a talented artist who drew a nice sketch of him.
A commenter @ediblay 1 replied to his post saying he took an interest in the video, thinking the spiritualist was going to comment about Young Don.
"I came here thinking he is going to reply Young Don."
The comment by the young man did not go down well with Ajagurajah.
The outspoken man of God angrily made a disturbing prophetic declaration where he proclaimed that the life of the commenter would be miserable henceforth.
"Stay in your space": Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah slams Ibrahim Mahama for playing driver to President Mahama
"May your life be meaningless after today," he replied angrily to the commenter.
The reaction by Ajugurajah surprised netizens, as many then wondered why he had kept asking and why he remained mute about Young Don's recent remarks on his legal status in the US.
Young Don denies being deported
Young Don recently took to TikTok to refute claims that he had been deported.
In a video, Young Don flaunted his US passport and also showed the identification page with his photo to confirm its authenticity.
He used the moment to tease those who wished for him to be deported.
Ajagurajah laments being sidelined by Mahama
Ajagurajah also recently voiced his displeasure amid recent happenings regarding John Mahama's reign as President.
He lamented on Instagram that the Mahama administration has sidelined spiritualists in the country.
He complained that the spiritualists were not invited to any of John Mahama's meetings with the clergy.
Ajagurajah further bemoaned that many of the politicians who openly show their disdain for spiritualists seek their services and support in private.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 69,000 likes and 2,000 comments.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to Ajagurajah's reaction to Young Don
Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the reaction to Ajagurajah's comments.
Never doubt God stated:
"Young Don accused you of lying to Ghanaians. What is ur take on this, Papa?"
Nana Asenso replied:
"Young Don is looking for you, Jon."
KOBBYRANA added:
"YOUNG DON is still in the US oo papa, 🫴 , but you said you sent him to Ghana and you are here cruising around Papa."
Ajagurajah talks about Kyekyeku
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ajagurajah sent a message to Kumawood star Kyekyeku.
The spiritualist warned that Kyekyeku might die and urged him to be mindful of his steps in the Kumawood industry.
He called on Kyekyeku and other Kumawood actors to emulate Dr Likee.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.