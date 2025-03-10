Ajagurajah has stirred reactions after a statement about Young Don was made under his post on TikTok

The outspoken man of God did not take the comments lightly and cursed the commenter in his response

Ghanaians who reacted to the video have expressed unhappiness with the actions by Ajagurajah

Leader of the Universal Spiritual Outreach, Kwabena Asiamah, aka Ajagurajah, has reacted angrily to news about Young Don, the controversial social media personality.

It all happened after Ajagurajah posted a video on TikTok celebrating a talented artist who drew a nice sketch of him.

Ajagurajah lambasts commenter who tried teasing him with Young Don. Photo credit: @Ajagurajah Movement/Facebook YoungDon640/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A commenter @ediblay 1 replied to his post saying he took an interest in the video, thinking the spiritualist was going to comment about Young Don.

"I came here thinking he is going to reply Young Don."

The comment by the young man did not go down well with Ajagurajah.

The outspoken man of God angrily made a disturbing prophetic declaration where he proclaimed that the life of the commenter would be miserable henceforth.

"May your life be meaningless after today," he replied angrily to the commenter.

The reaction by Ajugurajah surprised netizens, as many then wondered why he had kept asking and why he remained mute about Young Don's recent remarks on his legal status in the US.

Ajagurajah lambasts fan called him on his silence on Young Don. Photo credit: Ajagurajah Movement/Facebook, @ajagurajah12/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Young Don denies being deported

Young Don recently took to TikTok to refute claims that he had been deported.

In a video, Young Don flaunted his US passport and also showed the identification page with his photo to confirm its authenticity.

He used the moment to tease those who wished for him to be deported.

Ajagurajah laments being sidelined by Mahama

Ajagurajah also recently voiced his displeasure amid recent happenings regarding John Mahama's reign as President.

He lamented on Instagram that the Mahama administration has sidelined spiritualists in the country.

He complained that the spiritualists were not invited to any of John Mahama's meetings with the clergy.

Ajagurajah further bemoaned that many of the politicians who openly show their disdain for spiritualists seek their services and support in private.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 69,000 likes and 2,000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ajagurajah's reaction to Young Don

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the reaction to Ajagurajah's comments.

Never doubt God stated:

"Young Don accused you of lying to Ghanaians. What is ur take on this, Papa?"

Nana Asenso replied:

"Young Don is looking for you, Jon."

KOBBYRANA added:

"YOUNG DON is still in the US oo papa, 🫴 , but you said you sent him to Ghana and you are here cruising around Papa."

Ajagurajah talks about Kyekyeku

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ajagurajah sent a message to Kumawood star Kyekyeku.

The spiritualist warned that Kyekyeku might die and urged him to be mindful of his steps in the Kumawood industry.

He called on Kyekyeku and other Kumawood actors to emulate Dr Likee.

