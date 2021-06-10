- Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has stated that the NDC is the most successful party in Ghana

- He said the NDC played a very critical role when Ghana’s 1992 Constitution was being drafted for use

- The NDC Chief scribe said the party’s achievements cannot be compared to any other political party in Ghana

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has stated that the NDC is the most successful party in Ghana.

In a report filed by Citinews, Asiedu Nketiah said the NDC played a very critical role when Ghana’s 1992 Constitution was being drafted for use.

Speaking at the 29th anniversary celebration of the NDC today, Thursday, June 10, 2021, he said the constitution which has stood the test of time laid the platform for the country’s democracy to thrive till this day.

Asiedu Nketiah boasts at NDC's 29th anniversary; says they are the best in Ghana

Source: UGC

At an event to commemorate the party’s 29th anniversary, Asiedu Nketiah said the NDC’s achievements cannot be compared to any other political party in Ghana.

“... the NDC remains the most successful party in Ghana since our independence. When it comes to development, NDC arguably is a political party that has a track record that will be difficult to beat by any other political party in this country,” he said.

The late Flt Lt. Jerry Rawlings who was the Head of State of Ghana from 1981 to 1953 and the President of Ghana from 1993 to 2001 founded the NDC.

The symbol for the party is an umbrella with party colors, red, white, green, and black with the head of a dove at the tip of the umbrella.

The party's motto is “Unity, stability, and development.”

The late highlife musician, Jewel Ackah, composed the much-loved party anthem.

The NDC has so far produced three heads of state since Ghana returned to democratic rule in 1992 with the late Rawlings being its first head of state.

In other news, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has omitted four ministers from his 19-member Cabinet list for his second term.

They are communications and digitisation minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, national security minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, transport minister Kweku Asiamah, and gender minister, Adwoa Safo.

The constitution of the 19-member Cabinet is in accordance with Article 76 (1) of the 1992 Constitution.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen