- Sasha was only seven years old when her father became the US President

- Over the years, she has grown from the baby the world knew into a beautiful young woman

- Michelle Obama penned a lovely birthday message as she turned 20 years

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Natasha 'Sasha' Obama, the second-born daughter of former US President Barrack Obama, just turned 20.

Sasha Obama has over the years grown from the baby the world knew into a beautiful young woman. Photos: Michelle Obama.

Source: UGC

Mother Michelle Obama celebrated the youngster's big day with a throwback photo.

This comes in the wake of Michelle joking recently that she almost forgot the upcoming birthdays of her two daughters, as reported by People.

Sasha studies at the University of Michigan while her elder sister Malia, who turns 23 on July 4, recently graduated from Harvard.

Happy birthday to my darling Sasha! I am so grateful for every laugh we’ve shared—and everything you’ve taught me over the years. You’ll always be my little girl, but I couldn’t be prouder of the woman you are becoming. Love you so much!" wrote the former First Lady of the United States.

The message seemed to resonate with the title of a bestseller written by the mother of two; Becoming Michelle Obama.

It is also in line with their dad's revelations last year that the Obama sisters have already started showing interest in politics and governance at an early age.

This was after they, without any prompting from their parents, joined the Black Lives Matter demonstrations after George Floyd's demise.

"What I find interesting is that they're also starting to be very strategic about how to engage the system and change it," Obama said during an interview with CNN.

In essence, there are signs that the 20-year-old is becoming the legacy that her father left after eight years of being at the helm of the superpower with the children watching him at close range.

YEN.com.gh wishes Sasha a beautiful birthday.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen