Aptitude Test: Govt Commences Publication of Category B Results, Sparking Jubilation
Jubilation has risen among Category B internal security service applicants as the government begins the release of aptitude test results for this group.
In a press statement released on March 4, 2026, the facilitating state institution, the Ministry of Interior, announced that results for Category B applicants who applied with Degree and HND certificates will be released from March 6 to March 7, 2026.
This follows the earlier release of results for Category A applicants, those with Junior High School (JHS) certificates, which were published from March 4 to March 5, 2026.
Despite the official timeline, several Category B applicants have lodged complaints, noting that their online portals still display “Pending”, leaving them uncertain about their status. Meanwhile, others have already received their results and are celebrating their “Qualified” status on the C-SERP portal.
The facilitators have yet to publicly address these complaints, leaving many applicants anxiously awaiting clarification.
Looking ahead, Category C applicants, those who applied with their WASSCE certificates, are scheduled to receive their aptitude test results from March 8 to March 9, 2026.
Only applicants who achieve “Qualified” status will be allowed to proceed to the next stage of the recruitment exercise—the medical screening.
