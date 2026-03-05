Antoine Semenyo produced a stunning volley, but it was not enough as Manchester City were held to a draw by Nottingham Forest

The 26-year-old’s strike continued his impressive start to life at City following his January move, taking his tally to nine goal involvements in just 12 appearances

Semenyo’s all-round display still earned him a fair assessment from the English press despite his side's disappointing result

Antoine Semenyo continued his remarkable scoring run for Manchester City, but his latest strike could not prevent Pep Guardiola’s side from dropping points in a dramatic 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest.

The Ghana international delivered another moment of brilliance in the first half, meeting a cross from Rayan Cherki with a crisp volley in the 31st minute.

The finish marked his fifth Premier League goal since arriving from Bournemouth in January for £65 million and his 15th across all competitions this season.

Despite the early advantage, City could not maintain control. Nottingham Forest fought back after the break and ensured the contest ended level, leaving the champions frustrated in front of their own supporters.

Watch Semenyo's goal vs Nottingham:

Semenyo shines but City surrender advantage

City looked comfortable after Semenyo’s opener and seemed capable of extending their lead. Instead, the visitors produced a moment of inspiration early in the second half.

Morgan Gibbs-White stunned the Etihad crowd with an audacious backheel finish that brought Forest back into the game.

Ironically, the midfielder had previously been on City’s radar before the club opted to sign Cherki.

The home side responded quickly. From a corner kick, Rodri slipped away from his marker and rose to head in Rayan Aït Nouri’s delivery, restoring the advantage.

Guardiola’s team had opportunities to finish the contest. Erling Haaland went down in the box under pressure from goalkeeper Matz Sels, yet the referee dismissed the penalty appeal.

Watch the controversial incident:

Forest capitalised on the reprieve. Elliot Anderson produced a fine curling strike from outside the penalty area that flew into the bottom corner and levelled matters once again.

The closing stages were filled with tension. Seven minutes of added time offered City a final opportunity to reclaim victory.

Ryan Yates almost stunned the hosts with a late effort for the visitors, while Rodri also saw another penalty shout ignored after a challenge from Anderson.

City pressed relentlessly during the final moments. Substitute Savinho came close, only for Murillo to produce a crucial block that preserved the draw.

The result leaves Guardiola’s side seven points behind league leaders Arsenal, though City still hold a game in hand.

The two contenders will meet at the Etihad on April 19 in a fixture that could shape the destination of the Premier League crown.

Antoine Semenyo's tally since joining Manchester City reads: seven goals and two assists in 12 games. Photo by Gareth Copley.

How English media rated Semenyo

Despite the disappointing result, Semenyo’s display attracted strong praise from several outlets across England.

Goal rated the Ghanaian forward 7/10 and wrote:

"Took his goal well and was close to scoring with a fizzing free kick late on."

The Express also handed him a score of 7, noting:

"Yet another start, yet another crucial goal. It was superbly executed but he found it challenging to remain influential in the match."

Sports Illustrated offered an even higher assessment with a 7.9 rating:

"Continued his scintillating form. Has now bagged seven goals since his January move to Manchester. Unlucky not to score in stoppage time."

Manchester Evening News also settled on 7:

"Another start, another important goal. It was really well taken but he struggled to stay involved in the game."

CityXtra echoed similar admiration with another score of 7:

"Are there any words to sum up Antoine Semenyo at the moment? Another game and another goal for the attacker, who appeared to be just as crucial here as he was against Leeds United last weekend. A great individual performance that was hurt by dropped points."

One Football concluded with a rating of 7.5:

"Semenyo was absolutely brilliant in the first half, but he faded out of the game in the second half. His goal was superb, but he couldn’t affect the game as much in the second half."

Semenyo ranked most in-form forward

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh said Antoine Semenyo is currently the most in-form forward in the Premier League.

He is ranked ahead of Erling Haaland, Benjamin Sesko, and Hugo Ekitike.

