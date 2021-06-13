FixtheCountry: Kufuor blames Nkrumah for Ghana's economic collapse

- Ex-president Kufuor is not for the #FixtheCountry campaigners

The former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, has laid some blame of Ghana’s economic hardship on the grave of the founding father, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Kufuor argues that Nkrumah made a huge mistake building factories and spending Ghana’s reserves of 450 million dollars which was in the Bank of Ghana instead of investing it just as other third-world turned first world countries like Singapore and Dubai did.

In an interview with Accra FM, John Kufuor explains that things could have been far better now if Nkrumah did not splash so many factories around.

“When we gained independence we just zoomed into industrialization. So we started building factories. That involved a lot of money. We were running, we wanted to build factories, we didn’t take our time to plan. That is why the economy collapsed,” he stated.

John Kufuor also has waded in the “FixtheCountry” debate. He is disappointed at the “forgetfulness” of supporters of the social advancement campaign arguing that so many development is ongoing across the country.

MyNewsGH in a report states that the former president in an interview with Accra FM was of the view that it will take some time for Ghanaians to experience the change and development they so long for and that the country can’t be fix by a magic wand.

“There is forgetfulness on the side of humanbeings. When we have been able to fix all the problems in the country that someone will rally behind that fact to call for the nation to be fixed? We are bilding,” he is quoted as stating in an interview with Angel FM.

The former president went on to say that; “if someone comes to say fix it like there is some magic wand used in fixing the country then I will say that is party politics. We need to take out time and also plan”

