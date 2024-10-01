The Ministry of Education has announced a 100 percent increment in the Continuous Professional Development allowance for pre-tertiary teachers

Professional teachers are to receive GH₵2,400, and non-professional teachers will receive GH₵1,200

It confirmed that the payments for these revised allowances have already been disbursed to eligible teachers

The government has doubled the annual Continuous Professional Development (CPD) allowance for pre-tertiary school teachers.

The CPD for professional teachers has been increased from an original GH₵1,200 to GH₵2,400.

The government increases teachers' continuous professional development allowance by 100 percent.

Non-professional teachers, however, would receive GH₵1,200 from an original GH₵800.

The Ministry of Education announced the upward adjustments in a press release on Monday, September 30, 2024.

It confirmed that the payments for these revised allowances have already been disbursed to eligible teachers.

The Ministry said the upward adjustments demonstrate the government’s commitment to ensuring teachers' professional growth and skills development.

It added that this aligns with the government’s plan to invest in the country’s human capital.

The statement was signed by the Ministry's spokesperson, Kwaku Kwarteng.

NPP government touts CPD’s potential

During the launch of the Continuous Professional Development allowance for teachers in 2020, the then-Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, stated that the money is expected to support teachers in acquiring new skills and upgrading themselves.

He said providing continuous development opportunities for teachers in the country would improve the quality of education the Ghana education system offers.

Angel Carbonu, the President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), told Citi FM that the initiative was welcome.

He explained that the association had been fighting for such an allowance, and the government’s fulfilment of their demands would go a long way to improve the conditions of service benefit for teachers.

Sammi says nurses' allowances will be paid

Still, on allowances, Sammi Awuku, a campaign aide to the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, has assured trainee nurses and teachers that the government will settle their allowance arrears.

He said despite the harsh economic conditions, the government identifies the significant role the allowances play in ensuring the training of nurses and teachers in the country.

He noted that future NPP governments will maintain the allowance scheme to bolster the training and education of nurses and teachers.

CETAG readies for another strike action

YEN.com.gh reported that the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) is poised to strike again in demand of unpaid allowances.

CETAG has said the government has failed to honour prior agreements concerning their allowances.

Dominic Owusu, a spokesperson for CETAG, told Citi News that despite the government's assurances, the promised allowances have not been paid.

He said the goal of a new strike is to compel meaningful dialogue and settle their grievances.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

