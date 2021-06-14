. Lydia Forson has shared beautiful photos of herself

. In the photos, she flaunted her natural beauty

. The photos have attracted reactions from social media users

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has turned the head of her loyal fans on social media.

The beautiful actress has released beautiful photos of herself on her official Instagram handle.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lydia is seen wearing a blue outfit.

Front back - Lydia Forson says as she drops beautiful photo amid dating Kojo Yankson (Photo credit: Instagram/Lydia Forson)

Source: Instagram

The award-winning actress matched her looks with white sneakers.

From the photos, Lydia also complemented her looks with sunglasses.

She also posed beautifully for the camera to capture.

Her caption read, "Front Back."

The photos have caught the attention of social media users as they extended their compliments to her.

@emma_may_____: "So cute."

@dicta_bright: "you r beautiful."

@plusandcurvesgh: "Love it."

@angie.abass: "Very beautiful."

@okpokpoinnocent6: "Who looks better than this chubby and adorable lady?... No one absolutely."

Lydia released the aforementioned photos days after Abena Korkor claimed that Joy FM's Kojo Yankson dated her.

Due to that statement from Abena Korkor, the actress trended on social media.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, June 12, 2021, award-winning dancehall star Shatta Wale and experienced entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo clashed on national television.

The duo were guests on the United Showbiz programme hosted by TV personality Nana Ama McBrown.

While expressing their opinions on the show, Shatta Wale and Arnold were caught up in a fiery exchange of words.

In other news, socialite, Abena Korkor Addo, is living a glamourous life in spite of the controversy surrounding her.

She has been in the news in the past week following revelations she made about having sexual relations with some high-profile men in Ghana.

Notwithstanding all the controversy, she made an appearance on TV3's Date Rush as a guest.

Her session on the show was well-received with many complimenting her on her good looks and intelligence.

