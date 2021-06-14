A young police officer has been shot dead in a robbery incident in Accra on Monday, June 14, 2021

The officer, Emmanuel Osei, died when a bullion van he was guarding was attacked by armed men in the Korle-Bu area

Photos and details of the young officer have popped up online following the news of the robbery incident

A young police officer has lost his life after armed men attacked a bullion van he was guarding at Korle-Bu.

The young officer was shot alongside a civilian who is reported to have been an eyewitness to what has been described as a robbery attack.

According to reports in the media, the van which was carrying an unknown amount of cash was trailed by some men in a taxi and on a motorbike popularly called ‘okada’.

Following the news of the robbery incident and the shooting, details and a photo of the slain officer have popped up.

The Greater Accra Regional Police PRO, DSP Efia Tenge, revealed the name of the deceased to be General Constable Emmanuel Osei.

With police service number G/C 58449, he was a member of the National SWAT Unit.

Osei, Tenge explained, was guarding a Nissan van with registration number GT 8592 which belongs to a company called Montran.

The police found the bullion van parked at the centre of a road around the Adedenko Metal Market. The driver identified as Wisdom survived the attack.

Two kidnappers nabbed at Lapaz

In other news, two suspected kidnappers have been smoked out from their hideout in Lapaz for holding a victim hostage against his will.

Abdul Saeed and Kudjo Akorlor were arrested and the victim whose name has been withheld was released.

According to a report filed by StarrNews, before their arrest, the suspects had demanded and been paid one thousand Ghana cedis (Ghc 1,000.00) by the victim’s elder sister.

