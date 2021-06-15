A 23-year-old female barber identified as Janet Alexander Areth has warmed the hearts of many with her zeal to succeed

Janet said she used to work as a waitress at a strip club but she left to train as a barber after she was assaulted by a customer

In a video interview that was shared on Instagram, Janet said she has trained 15 girls for free and she is ready to train more

A young lady identified as Janet Alexander Areth has inspired so many people on social media with her determination to succeed.

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, the 23-year-old lady who is a professional barber said she used to work as a waitress at a strip club but she quit after she was assaulted by a customer.

The young lady is a professional female barber that is conquering her world. Photo credit: @bbcnewspidgin

Janet said the customer spanked her bum and she hit his head with a POS, which led to a query from her boss.

In her words:

"I used to work at a strip club as a waitress because of the challenges my family went through. I didn't like the work but I just had to do it to pay some bills.

"Something happened one very day, a customer spanked my bum bum and I hit his head with a POS because I couldn't take it. My boss queried me and told me customers are always right."

According to her, a man registered her for barbing training when she was 21. She said she has been barbing for almost two years.

Janet who runs a unisex salon said she has trained 15 girls for free. She called on interested girls around the Surulere area of Lagos to register and get trained for free.

In her words:

"Please if you are a young girl around surulere and you are really serious, I will offer free training, all you need is your body cover and clipper for training, Skill is bigger than body."

Challenges she is facing

She said she has turned down men who wanted to mix business with pleasure, adding that this is the challenge she is facing.

In her words:

"Whenever they tell me they want to go out with me, I tell them to connect me with clients if they really like me."

She said she sees herself as someone that will eventually become great in life.

Many are impressed

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media.

@ogechi_nweke said:

"Nice one, may God bless the work of your hands. From your mouth to God's ears."

@theislandgyal473 commented

"I love this girl! You’re a go getter!"

@easyremmy63 wrote:

"Keep the good job going. And I pray your moral principles will lead you to high places.(Amen). And ensure you continue to pray for that your helper."

@ezinnejumbo said:

"More wins for you beautiful."

Man who started a barbing business

In similar news, a young barber, Kufre Nnah, who came to Lagos and started his business with N5000 has made it in life. With over 70 people working for him, the man now has his salon in four different locations.

In a YouTube interview by Steven Ndukwu, the young man who now serves a big pool of VIP clients said that he has flown in private jets many times to give stars like 2 Face, Wizkid, Timaya, and Davido haircuts.

The owner of Kayzplace Barbershop said he came to Lagos with the dream to become the number one luxury barber in Africa.

