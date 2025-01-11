A Ghanian TikToker has taken to the entertainment platform to showcase the building business complex owned by former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan

The video showed the grand buildings on the land and how it had been occupied by local and international businesses

Many people shared some history about the property, while others admired how business-minded the former footballer is

A Ghanaian TikToker has shown the building business complex owned by retired Ghananain professional footballer Asamoah Gyan located at East Legon.

Asamoah Gyan's Baby Jet Square trends. Image Credit: @nomtrendz and @asamoah_gyan3

Source: TikTok

Asamoah Gyan's building complex

The TikToker, known as Nom Trendz, made a video showing the current state of the property owned by Asamoah Gyan.

The video showed the grand property, Baby Jet Square, which had been acquired by various Ghanaian and international businesses.

The TikToker also showed that the filling station, as well as the building behind it, were also part of the property owned by the Gyan, who still holds the title of Ghana and Africa's top goalscorer.

In the video, the TikToker spoke about how wealthy the retired footballer was considering how grand the property was.

He also noted that the former Black Stars Captain was indeed an incredible businessman whom many footballers and sportsmen should learn from.

Reactions to the Baby Jet Square video

Many people noted that Asamoah Gyan acquired the property several years ago, in 2015. They also noted that the fuel station was sold to another business owner.

Below are the opinions of social media users on the building complex owned by the former Black Stars captain:

Nana Opambour said:

"getting 3 different banks rent ur space in 1 building, damnnn Baby Jet is laughing straight to the bank🤣."

Steven Smart595 🇬🇭 said:

"He had this long ago. Adjiringano."

New_Gyapong218 said:

"Yes long time 2015 oo."

blazo71 said:

"My brother don’t worry yourself he has a lot of properties the people who are saying he is broke 😁😁😁😁."

Jaylab pixel said:

"Abeg the fuel station he and his bro sell gv diffnt person long tym ago."

slowgerm883009 said:

"God bless you legend.. at least you have provided jobs for the youth."

Source: YEN.com.gh