Former Ghana international Christian Atsu Twasam has been remembered on his 33rd birthday

The late footballer passed away in 2023 at 31 following a devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Atsu played for several clubs including English Premier League giants Chelsea and Newcastle United

English Premier League giants Chelsea Football Club have celebrated late Ghanaian forward Christian Atsu on his 33rd birthday.

The former Black Stars forward tragically passed away in February 2023 following a devastating earthquake in Turkey.

Before his demise, Atsu had spent four Chelsea at the London club despite playing most of his career within that period on loan.

English clubs Chelsea and Newcastle United remember late Ghana winger Christian Atsu on birthday.

Source: Twitter

"Today we remember Christian Atsu on his birthday," posted the Blues on social media in remembrance of the winger.

Newcastle United, the club at which he enjoyed his breakthrough in England, also took to social media to remember the Ghanaian.

"Today we remember Christian Atsu on his birthday. We miss you, Christian," wrote Newcastle United.

Atsu made 108 appearances for Newcastle United, scoring eight goals for the Magpies.

The Ghana Football Association, through the Black Stars' account on X also paid tribute to the ex-player.

They posted: "On what would have been your birthday, we remember and celebrate the incredible person and player you were, Christian Atsu. Your legacy with the Black Stars lives on."

Atsu's passing rocked the football world in 2023 as the sporting world mourned the star after he body was recovered from under rubbles, twelve days after being trapped under his hotel building.

The former Porto player's body was transported to Ghana and was buried a month later in his hometown in Ada.

Christian Atsu's legacy lives on

Despite passing away at 31, Christian Atsu left a lasting legacy on the world through football and philanthropy.

Atsu was loved for his excellent performances for the Black Stars, where he starred as the West Africans reached the final of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations and was a member of the team that qualified Ghana to the 2014 World Cup.

And in his purple-patch club career, he was adored at Newcastle, where he build a cult hero status after inspiring the club to promotion in the 2016/17 season, winning the Championship title.

Away from football, Atsu took care of the needy in society and was involved in several philanthropic activities. The winger built a school for orphans in the Central Region of Ghana, where his career started.

Following his passing, the school has been supported by some of his former clubs as a promise to complete the then unfinished project.

Atsu was survived by a wife and three children.

Atsu passes away in Turkey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Former Newcastle United and Chelsea winger, Christian Atsu was reported dead following the devastating earthquake that occurred on February 6, 2023.

Atsu's body was recovered from the rubble in an unfortunate development on the morning of February 18, 2023.

Before his demise was caused by the sad Turkey-Syria disaster, Christian Atsu enjoyed beautiful successes in his career.

