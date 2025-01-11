Mohammed Kudus ranks behind Nicolas Jackson on the 2025 list of the most valuable African players, according to CIES Football Observatory

This ranking evaluates factors such as age, contract length, on-field performances, career trajectory, and international recognition

YEN.com.gh dives into the estimated transfer values of Africa's top football talents in 2025, showcasing the continent's rising stars

African footballers continue to shine on the global stage, showcasing extraordinary skills that command both admiration and significant market value.

As 2025 unfolds, the battle for the title of the continent's most valuable player intensifies, blending established icons with promising new faces.

Nicolas Jackson is ranked the most valuable player in Africa, ahead of Mohammed Kudus and Victor Boniface. Photos by Visionhaus, West Ham United FC and Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

Using insights from the CIES Football Observatory, renowned for its expertise in evaluating player transfer values, we delve into the top five African players whose performances have captivated the footballing world.

Top 5 most valuable African players

5. Brahim Diaz - €63.6M

Real Madrid’s versatile attacker has been a revelation, finishing the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as the leading goal scorer, per CAF Online.

Despite occasional injuries, Diaz’s ability to deliver when called upon by Carlo Ancelotti underscores his growing influence.

The Moroccan's seamless adaptability and technical prowess suggest that, barring any major setbacks, he is poised to cement his status as one of Africa’s finest talents.

4. Victor Boniface - €65.3M

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface burst onto the scene with a stellar debut at Bayer Leverkusen after joining from Union Saint-Gilloise.

Integral to Leverkusen’s historic Bundesliga triumph, Boniface’s mix of clinical finishing and physical presence made him a nightmare for defenders.

Unfortunately, recurring injuries have hindered his consistency, slightly denting his market value. Nevertheless, his potential remains undeniable.

3. Mohammed Kudus - €66.2M

West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus ranks third with a valuation of €66.2M.

The Ghanaian playmaker enjoyed an electrifying debut season in London, netting 18 goals and providing seven assists.

However, his form has dipped in the ongoing campaign, tallying fewer than 10 goals so far.

This regression has impacted his value, though his creativity, vision, and versatility keep him among Africa’s elite players.

2. Pape Matar Sarr - €70.7M

Pape Matar Sarr of Tottenham Hotspur has steadily risen in stature.

Despite limited game time during his first two seasons in England, the Senegalese midfielder has showcased glimpses of brilliance.

His ability to control the tempo of play and provide attacking thrust has drawn comparisons to some of the best in his position, boosting his market value.

1. Nicolas Jackson - €105.4M

At the summit is Chelsea and Senegal star Nicolas Jackson, valued at an astonishing €105.4M.

Since joining the Blues in 2023, the forward has rapidly become a key figure in West London.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Jackson has contributed nine goals and three assists in 19 Premier League appearances this season.

His sharp movement, composure in front of goal, and ability to lead the line have firmly established him as Africa’s most valuable player.

Notable Absentees

The CIES methodology, while comprehensive, excluded some high-profile African stars from the top five.

Notable absentees include Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, a two-time African Footballer of the Year, Atalanta star Ademola Lookman, and Victor Osimhen, who spearheaded Napoli’s Serie A-winning campaign. PSG’s Achraf Hakimi also missed out.

Nigeria, Morocco ranked most valuable teams in Africa

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh ranked the top 10 most valuable teams set to compete at AFCON 2025.

Morocco and Nigeria emerged as the most highly valued squads on the continent heading into this year’s prestigious tournament.

