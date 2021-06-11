A 90-year-old woman, Mama Agatha Awua, has demonstrated what love is as she used her little resource to give comfort

The woman took six eggs to a Catholic priest, Solomon Mfa Ukeyima, when she heard his house was robbed

As a way to repay her kindness, Solomon raised funds and built the 90-year-old a beautiful place to stay

A 90-year-old widow, Mama Agatha Awua, has been gifted a house by a parish priest of St Augustine, Demekpe in Markurdi, Reverend Fr Solomon Mfa Ukeyima.

The parish priest who spoke exclusively to Legit.ng correspondent, Adewunmi Adeoye, said that the old woman planted love and harvested love.

The priest said that he was so moved by the woman's great show of love.

A woman who is great at heart

Solomon, who is also the convener of Kyegh Sha Shwa Cultural Initiative, explained that Mama Agatha paid him a condolence visit with a gift of six native eggs when armed robbers invaded the father's house even though that was not her parish.

He added that he was moved when the woman rejected the money offered to her for transport, saying “he should be the only one receiving now".

The priest noted that he was alarmed at her abode which was worse than that of a piggery to him when he visited the woman after asking the catechist to follow her from a distance and know her house.

I vowed I will build her a house

Consequently, he said that motivated him to make a promise to God that he was going to build a place for the woman before she passed on.

He said:

“Mama Planted love and harvested Love. It all started when armed robbers invaded the Father's house. Though not my parishioner, she felt terribly bad and visited with 6 native eggs to console me. The gesture touched me deeply because she was not my parishioner.

“I was touched deeper when I offered her money for transport and she turned it down that I should be the only one receiving now. She is about 90years of age and is bent and walks a distance with the aid of a stick."

The priest added:

“...I made a silent promise to myself in faith that Mama 6-eggs as she was later called must sleep on a good place before her departure from this world.”

